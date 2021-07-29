Sam Novak Joins Vegas411.com as Deputy Editor
Las Vegas, NV, July 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Las Vegas centric, consumer-driven, website, Vegas411.com, which has grown to become a well-trafficked source for Las Vegas visitors and locals alike, is excited to announce the addition of columnist and man-about-town Sam Novak to its editorial team; as well as the acquisition of Sam’s salacious insider Las Vegas website -- “Vegas Unfiltered.”
The Pittsburgh-area native, Sam Novak, was bitten by the writing bug while still in high school. The longtime Fort Lauderdale resident was surprised with an unexpected trip to Las Vegas in 2005...and fell in love with Sin City. Thus began his career at the world-renowned Conde Naste subsidiary Vegas Chatter. In 2017, Novak channeled his rebellious perspective into “Vegas Unfiltered,” a new blog devoted to honest, outspoken opinions on shows, celebrities, restaurants, hotels, and trends. During the pandemic, "Vegas Unfiltered" grew to over one million readers in more than 190 countries. Sam is excited to bring his unconventional approach to Vegas411.com.
“Vegas411 has created a niche platform for both Las Vegas residents and tourists to be entertained and informed with news, top lists, and more,” said Editor Asia Mayfield. “We’re beyond excited to have Sam Novak’s uncensored and insider articles joining our editorial team. Vegas411 provides Mr. Novak with a platform to make some much-needed waves and speak some truths that have been journalistically absent in recent years.”
Novak’s column, “Vegas Unfiltered,” will be a featured section of Vegas411.com in the coming weeks.
About Vegas411
Vegas411.com is a consumer driven and focused news and information website specializing in information about Las Vegas hotels, entertainment, attractions, shows and happenings modeled after websites like Buzzfeed.com. Vegas411.com is partnered with TicketKite.com to provide event and show tickets. The Vegas411.com tagline is “Know Vegas.” Vegas411.com is the key part of the Vegas 411 Network of websites which incorporate more than 750 domains, blogs and informational websites about Las Vegas.
The Pittsburgh-area native, Sam Novak, was bitten by the writing bug while still in high school. The longtime Fort Lauderdale resident was surprised with an unexpected trip to Las Vegas in 2005...and fell in love with Sin City. Thus began his career at the world-renowned Conde Naste subsidiary Vegas Chatter. In 2017, Novak channeled his rebellious perspective into “Vegas Unfiltered,” a new blog devoted to honest, outspoken opinions on shows, celebrities, restaurants, hotels, and trends. During the pandemic, "Vegas Unfiltered" grew to over one million readers in more than 190 countries. Sam is excited to bring his unconventional approach to Vegas411.com.
“Vegas411 has created a niche platform for both Las Vegas residents and tourists to be entertained and informed with news, top lists, and more,” said Editor Asia Mayfield. “We’re beyond excited to have Sam Novak’s uncensored and insider articles joining our editorial team. Vegas411 provides Mr. Novak with a platform to make some much-needed waves and speak some truths that have been journalistically absent in recent years.”
Novak’s column, “Vegas Unfiltered,” will be a featured section of Vegas411.com in the coming weeks.
About Vegas411
Vegas411.com is a consumer driven and focused news and information website specializing in information about Las Vegas hotels, entertainment, attractions, shows and happenings modeled after websites like Buzzfeed.com. Vegas411.com is partnered with TicketKite.com to provide event and show tickets. The Vegas411.com tagline is “Know Vegas.” Vegas411.com is the key part of the Vegas 411 Network of websites which incorporate more than 750 domains, blogs and informational websites about Las Vegas.
Contact
Verge PRContact
Denise Kraft
206-852-1656
Denise Kraft
206-852-1656
Categories