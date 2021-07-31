Heat Up Your October with The Atlanta Chili Cook Off
Cook & Compete or Just Come to Eat
Atlanta, GA, July 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Atlanta Chili Cook Off is a fun filled afternoon of family and healthy competition. We are not sure who enjoys this event more, the competitors dressing up to serve ticket goers as they compete for the most spirited team or the diehard chefs wanting to take home one of the coveted trophies. One thing is for sure. It's a good time for all.
Date & Time: Saturday, October 23, 2021 (12:00 PM - 5:00 PM)
Location: Brook Run Park - 4770 N Peachtree Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30338
Come sample some of the best chili the region has to offer on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Brook Run Park in Dunwoody, Georgia. Over 75+ restaurants, caterers, amateur cooks and junior chefs competition teams will be vying for bragging rights and $5,000.00 in cash and prizes.
Want to Cook and Compete? Registration ends for competitors and businesses on September 15, 2021, so sign up your team today.
General admission & VIP tickets are on sale now if you just want to attend and try some of the amazing chili. This year a VIP ticket is available which gets a limited number of guests into the cook off one hour early starting at noon while general admission opens at 1:00 P.M. A portion of proceeds benefit Atlanta Fundraising Foundation. Please visit the website for more information on VIP & General admission packages.
Atlanta Chili Cook Off 2021
Info: www.AtlantaChiliCookOff.com
Tickets: www.bigtickets.com/e/amg/atlantachilicookoff2021
Contact: atlantachili@gmail.com or (404) 456-4655
Contact
Armus MediaContact
Shane Aubrey
(404) 456-4655
www.armusmg.com
