Swedish Medical Center Recognized for Leadership in Environmental Sustainability
Englewood, CO, August 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In recognition for its achievement and innovation in health care sustainability, Swedish Medical Center received the Making Mercury Free Award from Practice Greenhealth, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in health care.
“Sustainability is an important component of our healing mission,” explains Ryan Tobin, president and chief executive officer at Swedish Medical Center. “In healthcare, this means continually reviewing how our operations affect the health and safety of our environment, patients, visitors, colleagues and community. We are honored to be recognized for our work in becoming mercury-free and are grateful for partners like Practice Greenhealth for dedication to sustainability.”
The one-time award is given to health care facilities that have virtually eliminated mercury and have policies in place to prevent it from re-entering the facility. Award criteria include strong mercury-free purchasing policies and management practices, staff education, and a commitment to continuing to be mercury-free.
“In a shifting health care landscape, a focus on sustainability can help build resilience while better protecting the health of patients and the community,” said Gary Cohen, Practice Greenhealth founder. “Swedish demonstrates the kind of leadership, innovation, and performance that can drive the entire health sector toward more environmentally responsible practices.”
The award is one of Practice Greenhealth’s Environmental Excellence Awards given annually to honor health care’s achievements in sustainability.
About Swedish Medical Center
Swedish Medical Center is located in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 110 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, annually Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated employees, 300 volunteers and 1,400 physicians.
With stroke door to treatment times averaging just 20 minutes, Swedish serves as the Rocky Mountain Region’s referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also serves as the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and is a level I trauma facility with a dedicated burn and reconstructive center. Over 150 facilities regularly transfer highly complex cases to Swedish.
Swedish Medical Center is proud to be a part of the HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE, named the #1 large hospital system in the United States by IBM Watson Health as part of the 15 Top Health Systems recognition process. And, as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the Denver-metro area, and the only hospital system in the top 10, HealthONE contributed more than $1.6 million in 2019 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations. Additional information is available at SwedishHospital.com.
About Practice Greenhealth
Practice Greenhealth is the leading membership and networking organization for sustainable health care, delivering environmental solutions to more than 1,100 U.S. hospitals and health systems. Learn more at practicegreenhealth.org.
Media Contact:
Alyssa Parker
(303) 788-5909
Alyssa.Parker@HealthONEcares.com
