VICPAK Consultancy Services in Melbourne is Helping Students Get Canadian Study Permit from Australia
The Consultancy guides students in Australia about the study and career opportunities in Canada and helps in the smooth process of getting a Canadian study permit.
Melbourne, Australia, August 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Canada is one of the most popular destinations for studying. The Country has world-class educational institutions, comparatively low-cost tuition fees, scholarships, as well as relatively low accommodation rates. The tuition fees in Canada ranges between 12,000 CAD to 18,000 CAD per year; while housing rents vary from 400 CAD to 1,500 CAD as per the area of residence.
Therefore, students in Melbourne are attracted to Canadian institutions for their excellent education, research, and affordable tuition fees.
Seeking Canadian study permit from Australia can be difficult without the help of an education consultant. VICPAK is one of the best education consultants in Melbourne and offers assistance in the application, process, and preparation of getting a Canadian study permit from Australia.
According to a company representative,
“Many students here in Australia come to us with the dream of studying in a Canadian institution - and we turn that dream into reality. We guide students regarding the courses that best suit their capabilities and aspirations, find a renowned Canadian institution that offers the course, and help them in applying for their study permit. We discuss their accommodation options, the prospect of receiving scholarships, as well as the part-time jobs they may undertake during their course.”
Students who complete their bachelor’s or master’s degree in Canada can apply for post-study work visa, and even citizenship. The prospect of being a Canadian citizen is highly sought-after due to the benefits and opportunities the country provides.
The company representative continued, “After completing their courses, the students look for post-study work. We help them in applying for the post-study work visa that is up to 3 years based on the program of the study. We guide students about the resources and help they can avail of for getting their post-study work permit. Moreover, the prospect of having Canadian citizenship is an attractive feature of studying in and offering their services to the country. With VICPAK, students can rest assured that the processes go smoothly and efficiently.”
The process of studying abroad is a long and daunting one. Many students aren’t able to do it alone because of the complexities of the process and visa application. With VICPAK, students who are looking for a bright future can complete all the processes with ease. Not only this, the study consultants also offer guidance and support so that students who are unsure of which academic path to take can choose a career path, the country they want to study in, as well as the lifestyle and future they want to pursue.
VICPAK fosters strong relationships with the top colleges and universities in different parts of the world. They aim to understand the wants and needs of the students, in order to provide a streamlined process and journey of studying abroad.
If you’re looking for studying in Canada from Australia, you can contact VICPAK Consultancy using the information given below.
About VICPAK
VICAPK is an overseas educational consultancy that provides services to students to make educational institutions easily accessible.
Established in 2009, the Consultancy is recognized by several educational institutions all across the globe, as well as various students who have been placed in foreign universities worldwide.
Website: https://www.vicpakconsultant.com/
Address: Level 1, 530 Little Collins Street
Melbourne VIC 3000 Australia
E-mail: info@vicpakconsultant.com
Landline: +61399097056
Mobile: +61411781574/+61469213235
Therefore, students in Melbourne are attracted to Canadian institutions for their excellent education, research, and affordable tuition fees.
Seeking Canadian study permit from Australia can be difficult without the help of an education consultant. VICPAK is one of the best education consultants in Melbourne and offers assistance in the application, process, and preparation of getting a Canadian study permit from Australia.
According to a company representative,
“Many students here in Australia come to us with the dream of studying in a Canadian institution - and we turn that dream into reality. We guide students regarding the courses that best suit their capabilities and aspirations, find a renowned Canadian institution that offers the course, and help them in applying for their study permit. We discuss their accommodation options, the prospect of receiving scholarships, as well as the part-time jobs they may undertake during their course.”
Students who complete their bachelor’s or master’s degree in Canada can apply for post-study work visa, and even citizenship. The prospect of being a Canadian citizen is highly sought-after due to the benefits and opportunities the country provides.
The company representative continued, “After completing their courses, the students look for post-study work. We help them in applying for the post-study work visa that is up to 3 years based on the program of the study. We guide students about the resources and help they can avail of for getting their post-study work permit. Moreover, the prospect of having Canadian citizenship is an attractive feature of studying in and offering their services to the country. With VICPAK, students can rest assured that the processes go smoothly and efficiently.”
The process of studying abroad is a long and daunting one. Many students aren’t able to do it alone because of the complexities of the process and visa application. With VICPAK, students who are looking for a bright future can complete all the processes with ease. Not only this, the study consultants also offer guidance and support so that students who are unsure of which academic path to take can choose a career path, the country they want to study in, as well as the lifestyle and future they want to pursue.
VICPAK fosters strong relationships with the top colleges and universities in different parts of the world. They aim to understand the wants and needs of the students, in order to provide a streamlined process and journey of studying abroad.
If you’re looking for studying in Canada from Australia, you can contact VICPAK Consultancy using the information given below.
About VICPAK
VICAPK is an overseas educational consultancy that provides services to students to make educational institutions easily accessible.
Established in 2009, the Consultancy is recognized by several educational institutions all across the globe, as well as various students who have been placed in foreign universities worldwide.
Website: https://www.vicpakconsultant.com/
Address: Level 1, 530 Little Collins Street
Melbourne VIC 3000 Australia
E-mail: info@vicpakconsultant.com
Landline: +61399097056
Mobile: +61411781574/+61469213235
Contact
VICPAK Consultancy ServicesContact
M. Rafique Shaker
+61 3 9909 7056
https://www.vicpakconsultant.com/
M. Rafique Shaker
+61 3 9909 7056
https://www.vicpakconsultant.com/
Categories