A Self-Service Cannabis Kiosk That Offers Digital Payment Processing
Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. teams with Alt36 on a market-ready self-service kiosk that offers a compliant digital payment solution for the cannabis sector.
Grafton, WI, August 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Alt36, a digital payments provider for the cannabis industry, has partnered with kiosk designer and manufacturer Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. to produce a turnkey self-service dispensary kiosk that features Alt36’s compliant digital payment software.
With this latest solution, not only can customers browse and purchase products from their favorite dispensaries, but they can also checkout by paying through an Alt36 account linked directly to their bank account, providing a seamless purchase experience by avoiding additional lines.
“We’re very excited to partner with Frank Mayer and Associates and it’s the perfect pair to provide an enhanced experience through the elegant design and concept of Frank Mayer and Associates’ hardware paired with the convenience of Alt36 for the end customer experience,” says Lauren Murphy, Founder and CEO of Alt36. “We’re committed to actively supporting our Cannabis Merchant Partners to grow their businesses through services and tools designed for efficiency, convenience, and compliance – and this is the perfect integration and addition to the type of support we strive to provide.”
“As cannabis dispensaries continue to seek out ways to offer impeccable service, self-service kiosks that can facilitate digital payments is an exciting solution for these merchants,” Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. President Mike Mayer adds. “We’re pleased to work with Alt36 to roll out this latest offering for the cannabis market.”
For more information about cannabis dispensary kiosks, visit www.frankmayer.com/industries/cannabis-dispensary/ or contact info@frankmayer.com.
Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. is a leader in the development of interactive kiosks, in-store merchandising displays, and store fixtures for businesses nationwide. The company helps companies, retailers, and brands utilize the latest solutions and technologies to create engaging customer experiences. Visit www.frankmayer.com for more information.
Alt36 is the payment processing platform dedicated to the compliant and secure processing of personal payment transactions in the cannabis industry. For more than four years, Alt36 has rigorously ensured banking and transaction compliance within the cannabis industry at the federal level by being registered from its inception with FinCEN as a Money Service Business as well as at state level to a degree unparalleled by other digital payment software in the industry. For more information, visit www.alt36-blog.com.
With this latest solution, not only can customers browse and purchase products from their favorite dispensaries, but they can also checkout by paying through an Alt36 account linked directly to their bank account, providing a seamless purchase experience by avoiding additional lines.
“We’re very excited to partner with Frank Mayer and Associates and it’s the perfect pair to provide an enhanced experience through the elegant design and concept of Frank Mayer and Associates’ hardware paired with the convenience of Alt36 for the end customer experience,” says Lauren Murphy, Founder and CEO of Alt36. “We’re committed to actively supporting our Cannabis Merchant Partners to grow their businesses through services and tools designed for efficiency, convenience, and compliance – and this is the perfect integration and addition to the type of support we strive to provide.”
“As cannabis dispensaries continue to seek out ways to offer impeccable service, self-service kiosks that can facilitate digital payments is an exciting solution for these merchants,” Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. President Mike Mayer adds. “We’re pleased to work with Alt36 to roll out this latest offering for the cannabis market.”
For more information about cannabis dispensary kiosks, visit www.frankmayer.com/industries/cannabis-dispensary/ or contact info@frankmayer.com.
Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. is a leader in the development of interactive kiosks, in-store merchandising displays, and store fixtures for businesses nationwide. The company helps companies, retailers, and brands utilize the latest solutions and technologies to create engaging customer experiences. Visit www.frankmayer.com for more information.
Alt36 is the payment processing platform dedicated to the compliant and secure processing of personal payment transactions in the cannabis industry. For more than four years, Alt36 has rigorously ensured banking and transaction compliance within the cannabis industry at the federal level by being registered from its inception with FinCEN as a Money Service Business as well as at state level to a degree unparalleled by other digital payment software in the industry. For more information, visit www.alt36-blog.com.
Contact
Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.Contact
Cheryl Lesniak
(262) 834-1489
www.frankmayer.com
Cheryl Lesniak
(262) 834-1489
www.frankmayer.com
Categories