Meytal Fabrikant, MD Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in Lake Ronkonkoma
Port Jefferson Station, NY, August 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, is pleased to announce the addition of board-certified oncologist-hematologist, Meytal Fabrikant, MD. She will be practicing at 501 Hawkins Ave, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779.
Throughout Dr. Fabrikant’s journey in medicine, she has found that compassion and empathy are important to both a physician's success and a patient's comfort. Her interest in her patients’ family life, hobbies, aspirations and goals help treat them holistically.
“I will always strive to make myself available to patients throughout every part of their journey and look forward to fighting along with them,” said Dr. Fabrikant. “Their outlook, positive attitude, and perseverance make them the most inspirational people.”
Dr. Fabrikant is excited to join NYCBS’ hard-working group of staff who put patient care first. She will practice at NYCBS’ newest comprehensive cancer center, the preserved Brookhaven landmark previously operated as a hardware store in Lake Ronkonkoma.
“We are excited to have Dr. Fabrikant bring her unique and compassionate patient care to the Ronkonkoma community,” Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. “Her training and research experience will help deliver high-quality care to patients.”
Dr. Fabrikant earned a Doctor of Medicine at the University of Arizona College of Medicine. She completed an Internal Medicine Residency at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Beth Israel in New York. She completed her Hematology and Oncology Fellowship at George Washington University in Washington, DC, where she was named Chief Fellow.
To make an appointment with Dr. Fabrikant, please call (631) 675-5059, or visit nycancer.com.
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality, comprehensive cancer care available to each and every patient throughout New York.
Contact
Sarah Gould, Marketing Content Coordinator
631-574-8360
