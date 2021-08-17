Biden's Warning to US Companies About Doing Business with Hong Kong; Kryptall Can Protect US Companies by Not Creating Call Records
According to President Biden’s advisory, US businesses are at risk from electronic surveillance without warrants and the probability of apprehending customer and corporate data to authorities. With the threat of data potentially being seized throughout Hong Kong, the less records generated the better. KryptAll can protect US companies by not creating any call records to confiscate.
Wilmington, DE, August 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- A warning was issued by the Biden administration to U.S. companies in Hong Kong. Biden’s administration informed US Companies will be subject to all laws of the territory. This includes China’s recent national security law.
NPR shared some important takeaways about China’s new Security Law.
· “Beijing will set up its own national security agency in Hong Kong beholden only to the mainland”
· “The law applies to anyone, anywhere in the world”
· “Serious national security cases will be tried in mainland Chinese courts, by Chinese judges”
· “The law is designed to quell any dissent in Hong Kong against Beijing's rule”
According to Biden’s advisory, businesses are at risk from electronic surveillance without warrants and the probability of apprehending of customer and corporate data to authorities.
The Financial Times cautions that this new law allows “Beijing to access data stored on servers in Hong Kong.” Another alarming detail is China having a choice to apply the counter-sanctions law. This law would also allow Chinese officials to seize assets in Hong Kong.
Biden reinforced an official warning that the Trump administration issued on Xinjiang. Both administrations seeing eye to eye to convey the legal and economic risks in continuing using the area in US supply chains.
To protect your US Company, KryptAll is a tremendous advantage. With the threat of data potentially being seized throughout Hong Kong, the less records generated the better. Therefore, KryptAll can protect US companies by not creating any call records to confiscate. KryptAll encrypts calls along with its meta data with AES 256 encryption, the highest in the market making in progress calls inaudible. Keep our supply chain moving and the US economically secure by using KryptAll for your secure calling needs.
Richard Di Sabatino
310-729-1505
KryptAll.com
