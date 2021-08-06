Anil Uzun Announces New Travel Novel: "Turkey and Beyond"
Anil Uzun announces a new travel novel, "Turkey and Beyond," based on his personal life.
London, United Kingdom, August 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Anil Uzun is a long-time traveller and a climate warrior that has been moving around the world for so many years. He is known for his fight for Responsible & Ethical Travel. He has just announced that he will publish a travel novel depicting a travel blogger searching for meaning, independence and reversing climate change.
“I’m excited and honoured to announce that I’ve finished the book. It is planned to appear in bookstores by the end of August. I wanted to publish my first novel last year but the pandemic caused a delay,” says Anil Uzun.
"Turkey and Beyond" is a novel about a young travel blogger, based on Anil Uzun’s personal life. When Anil discovers that the world is ending, he starts to travel to save the world. It is a funny, contemporary novel with a mission to raise awareness on climate change and its impact on the people.
“I’ve been professionally travelling for a very long time, had great meals, been to traditional weddings, trekked mountains, worked in remote villages that became the inspiration for my first novel, Turkey and beyond. And the message of the book is to save the world,” Anil Uzun continues.
Who is Anil Uzun?
Anil Uzun is a travel enthusiast, writer, adventurer, experiential and sustainable travel specialist who loves to make the most out of life. Anil Uzun has spent 15 years travelling. In 2007, he began writing about his experiences on the go and created a travel journal. He has been traveling all around the world for about 13 years.
