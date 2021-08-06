Georgia Latino International Film Festival Returns to Celebrate Its 10th Year Anniversary and Make a New Generation of Latino Voices be Heard

Univision and Motion Picture Association will present at this year’s festival. The Georgia Latino International Film Festival (GALIFF), the premiere Latino film festival in the tristate area (Georgia, Florida and Tennessee), is back for its tenth season, tackling the wave of change that has overwhelmed the film and entertainment business in recent years, and creating more opportunity and a platform for the Latino storyteller.