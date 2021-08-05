Nass Valley Gateway Has Engaged The Red Flag Image Company for Public Relations and Marketing
Vancouver, Canada, August 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Nass Valley Gateway [CSE: NVG.CN] is pleased to announce a new partnership with The Red Flag Image Company to lead Nass Valley’s public relations and contribute to its marketing efforts. Under the terms of the agreement, services started on July 30 and will run perpetually as mutually agreed. Red Flag will receive standard engagement cash-based compensation for their work with Nass Valley.
“We are excited to take this next step for our growing company,” said Michael Semler, CEO of Nass Valley. “Up until now, we’ve handled everything mostly in-house. With the recent launch of the Nass Valley Direct division - among other great things happening - we wanted to engage a professional firm to help us put our best foot forward in the marketplace.”
Nass Valley currently trades on the Canadian stock exchange and will soon be listed on the OTC in the US, making it a very attractive option for investors, speculators, and CBD enthusiasts interested in a solid company with tremendous growth potential. As Nass Valley has grown in their retail business, they’ve also recently launched a direct sales component under the name, Nass Valley Direct. The direct selling entity will focus on allowing brand advocates to represent the company on a local basis and earn income for sales as well as other activities through the Nass Valley Direct network.
“Nass Valley has progressed over the years into a wonderful company,” reported Mike Magolnick, CEO of Red Flag. “We now have the honor of joining their journey and watching the evolution of this emerging, publicly-traded, multinational CBD company as it grows into the industry giant we all know it will be.”
About The Red Flag
The Red Flag Image Company is a global brand strategy firm, focusing on reputation management, PR, and other marketing services. The company also owns Flag Media, a division which manages dozens of digital publications and recognizable newspapers. Red Flag can be found online at getredflag.com and flagmediagroup.com.
About Nass Valley
Nass Valley can be found online at nassvalleygateway.com and nassvalleydirect.com. The company also has a strong social media presence, which will continue to grow with The Red Flag Image Company helping with strategy.
For more information:
Michael Semler, CEO
Nass Valley Gateway
michael.s@nassvalleygateway.com
