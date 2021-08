Blue Shark Vodka to Celebrate Blue Shark Vodka Week August 9-14, 2021

Wilmington, NC, August 07, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Blue Shark Vodka is excited to announce the first annual Blue Shark Vodka Week -- a week dedicated to celebrating the incredible bars and restaurants that serve this spirit and the sharks that inspire it.Their shark research partners at The Atlantic Shark Institute have just recently located and tagged two female blue sharks and they plan on finding eight more this summer for a total of 10.Restaurants across the Wilmington area will celebrate with a special cocktail, called The Blue Shark Lagoon, served with a blue shark gummy on top.Blue Shark LagoonIngredients1-1/2 oz. Blue Shark Vodka3/4 oz. Blue Curacao3/4 oz. Orange Juice3/4 oz. Pineapple Juice3/4 oz. Sour mix1/2 oz. Agave Nectar (or substitute Simple Syrup)1/2 oz. Cream of CoconutJuice from 2 fresh-squeezed lime wedgesAnd 1 Blue Shark Gummy on 4” bamboo skewer (provided byBlue Shark Vodka Ambassadors and team members)InstructionsCombine all ingredients.Shake.Pour over ice in rocks glass.Add Blue Shark gummy and serve.