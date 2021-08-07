Blue Shark Vodka to Celebrate Blue Shark Vodka Week August 9-14, 2021
Wilmington, NC, August 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Blue Shark Vodka is excited to announce the first annual Blue Shark Vodka Week -- a week dedicated to celebrating the incredible bars and restaurants that serve this spirit and the sharks that inspire it.
Their shark research partners at The Atlantic Shark Institute have just recently located and tagged two female blue sharks and they plan on finding eight more this summer for a total of 10.
Restaurants across the Wilmington area will celebrate with a special cocktail, called The Blue Shark Lagoon, served with a blue shark gummy on top.
Blue Shark Lagoon
Ingredients
1-1/2 oz. Blue Shark Vodka
3/4 oz. Blue Curacao
3/4 oz. Orange Juice
3/4 oz. Pineapple Juice
3/4 oz. Sour mix
1/2 oz. Agave Nectar (or substitute Simple Syrup)
1/2 oz. Cream of Coconut
Juice from 2 fresh-squeezed lime wedges
And 1 Blue Shark Gummy on 4” bamboo skewer (provided by
Blue Shark Vodka Ambassadors and team members)
Instructions
Combine all ingredients.
Shake.
Pour over ice in rocks glass.
Add Blue Shark gummy and serve.
Their shark research partners at The Atlantic Shark Institute have just recently located and tagged two female blue sharks and they plan on finding eight more this summer for a total of 10.
Restaurants across the Wilmington area will celebrate with a special cocktail, called The Blue Shark Lagoon, served with a blue shark gummy on top.
Blue Shark Lagoon
Ingredients
1-1/2 oz. Blue Shark Vodka
3/4 oz. Blue Curacao
3/4 oz. Orange Juice
3/4 oz. Pineapple Juice
3/4 oz. Sour mix
1/2 oz. Agave Nectar (or substitute Simple Syrup)
1/2 oz. Cream of Coconut
Juice from 2 fresh-squeezed lime wedges
And 1 Blue Shark Gummy on 4” bamboo skewer (provided by
Blue Shark Vodka Ambassadors and team members)
Instructions
Combine all ingredients.
Shake.
Pour over ice in rocks glass.
Add Blue Shark gummy and serve.
Contact
Daytoon Distributors, Inc.Contact
Ashley Morris
919-399-5199
www.bluesharkvodka.com
Ashley Morris
919-399-5199
www.bluesharkvodka.com
Categories