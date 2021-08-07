NoMa Business Improvement District Brings Back Free Weekly Outdoor Movies; Public Invited to Join CiNoMatic Wednesday Nights Aug. 25–Oct. 27 at Alethia Tanner Park
Explore the world without leaving the neighborhood! On Wednesday evenings from August 25 – October 27, join the NoMa BID for CiNoMatic (formerly NoMa Summer Screen) at Alethia Tanner Park, and enjoy films that highlight some of the most beautiful places on earth. From Jamaica to Greece to Singapore, we’ll travel together around the world in celebration of the theme: Reignite Your Wanderlust! The fun begins one hour prior to showtime.
Washington, DC, August 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The NoMa Business Improvement District (BID) is bringing back its free outdoor movie series every Wednesday night at sunset from August 25 through October 27. The popular event, formerly known as NoMa Summer Screen, premiered in 2008, making this one of the longest-running summer movie series in the District. This year’s film screening series is relaunching under a new name, CiNoMatic, and has a new home at Alethia Tanner Park, 227 Harry Thomas Way, NE.
“We’re delighted to bring outdoor movies back to NoMa and launch our new CiNoMatic film screenings at Alethia Tanner Park,” said Maura Brophy, President & CEO of the NoMa Business Improvement District. “NoMa’s outdoor movies have been a neighborhood staple and standout in our community programming, attracting hundreds of residents and neighbors who love the experience of alfresco movie watching. CiNoMatic presents the perfect opportunity to picnic together with friends and family while watching a flick under the night sky.”
The theme for this year’s series is “Reignite Your Wanderlust” and was selected to allow audiences to experience the world through film after the lockdown imposed by the pandemic. The 10 selected films highlight some of the most beautiful places on earth from Jamaica, to Greece, to Singapore. The movies span a range of genres and ratings, and include a diverse mix of crowd-pleasers, recent blockbusters, kids’ favorites, and feel-good classics. Subtitles will be provided for all movies. The schedule of CiNoMatic showings is as follows:
- Wednesday, August 25 - Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13)
- Wednesday, September 1 - Mamma Mia (PG-13)
- Wednesday, September 8 – Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of The Desert (R)
- Wednesday, September 15 - The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (PG)
- Wednesday, September 22 – Fast Five (PG-13)
- Wednesday, September 29 - Monsoon Wedding (R)
- Wednesday, October 6 - The Farewell (PG)
- Wednesday, October 13 - Moana (PG)
- Wednesday, October 20 - How Stella Got Her Groove Back (R)
- Wednesday, October 27 - Coco (PG)
CiNoMatic movie showings begin at sunset, with seating on the lawn at Alethia Tanner Park opening one hour prior to showtime. Guests are encouraged to arrive early, as seating is first-come, first served. Movie-goers can bring their own blankets, chairs, and picnic dinners. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase from local food truck partners, including Puddin’ DC and Swizzler, which will be onsite at Alethia Tanner Park.
Alethia Tanner Park is the ideal setting for outdoor movies. The spacious 2.5 acre park, located where NoMa intersects with its northern neighbor Eckington, features an expansive grassy lawn and a giant, built-in movie screen connected to a high-definition audio system with surround-sound speakers. The park provides easy, convenient access for walkers and bikers, as it’s located immediately adjacent to the Metropolitan Branch Trail. It can also be easily accessed from the NoMa-Gallaudet Metro Station.
For more information and weather-related schedule updates, visit www.cinomatic.org. Follow us on Twitter (@NoMaBID), Instagram (@noma.bid) and Facebook (@NoMaBID) to learn about surprise giveaways, food truck appearances, and weekly activities.
About NoMa BID
The NoMa Business Improvement District (NoMa BID) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to create a clean, safe and welcoming environment for residents, workers and visitors and to promote the redevelopment of NoMa. The NoMa BID encompasses 35 blocks just north of Union Station in Washington, DC. A former industrial area of the city, the NoMa BID is the fastest-growing neighborhood in Washington DC and is comprised of more than 16 million square feet of new development. Thirty-five hundred new residential units are recently completed or currently under construction. In total, over 30 million square feet of mixed used development is planned within the NoMa BID. There are more than 42,000 households within ½ mile radius of K Street and 1st Street, NE who are served by the amenities in the commercial core of NoMa. The area is supported by unparalleled public transportation access with two Red Line Metro stations and VRE, MARC and Amtrak connections at Union Station. The “Walkscore” for the neighborhood is 92 and the neighborhood has 22 LEED-certified and Energy Star buildings. For more information, visit nomabid.org and sign up for our newsletter. Follow us on Twitter (@NoMaBID), Instagram (@noma.bid) and like us on Facebook (@NoMaBID).
