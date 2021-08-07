NoMa Business Improvement District Brings Back Free Weekly Outdoor Movies; Public Invited to Join CiNoMatic Wednesday Nights Aug. 25–Oct. 27 at Alethia Tanner Park

Explore the world without leaving the neighborhood! On Wednesday evenings from August 25 – October 27, join the NoMa BID for CiNoMatic (formerly NoMa Summer Screen) at Alethia Tanner Park, and enjoy films that highlight some of the most beautiful places on earth. From Jamaica to Greece to Singapore, we’ll travel together around the world in celebration of the theme: Reignite Your Wanderlust! The fun begins one hour prior to showtime.