Childress Ink Client and Debut Author Peggy Wirgau Featured at Annual Christian Product Expo
Christian Product Expo (#CPE2021) occurring live, with three days of featured products of excellence, including Childress Ink client and debut author Peggy Wirgau, signing copies of "The Stars in April," with IlluminateYA and Iron Stream Publishing.
Caledonia, MI, August 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Childress Ink Client and debut author Peggy Wirgau featured at Christian Product Expo (#CPE2021), signing "The Stars in April," with IlluminateYA.
Occurring live this year in St. Louis, MO, August 15-17, this three day conference features products of excellence to Christian-based retailers. Included in the line-up of events, visitors can meet Wirgau and learn more on the story behind the story of "The Stars in April," presented by Iron Stream Media.
Munce Group began hosting CPE over 17 years ago because of the challenges independent Christian store owners and managers were facing. CPE provides an opportunity for stores to be encouraged, receive training and keep informed of trends happening in retail and in our industry.
"The Stars in April" by Peggy Wirgau, Illuminate YA Fiction. Mar. 2021. 248p. Tr $24.99. ISBN 9781645263074.
School Library Journal Starred Review:
Gr 5-8–Guntar, India, 1912: “Why do I have to leave?” asks angry 12-year-old Ruth Becker. Born and raised in India, Ruth is the oldest daughter of white American parents serving as orphanage directors. Her young brother needs medical treatment, so the Becker family (minus her father) travels to the United States to seek care. Ruth is sad to leave her beloved India and her best friend Sajni. She blames her mother, but especially her father. The weeks-long journey is by train, small steamer, and ultimately, the RMS Titanic. Told through Ruth’s journal entries and letters to Sajni, the story moves smoothly from depot to port cities along the way. Once aboard the opulent Titanic, Ruth and her family enjoy their position as second-class passengers. The trip allows Ruth to meet people from different socioeconomic classes and realize the difficulty of her parents’ decision to uproot their family. As the Titanic steams toward her doom, the first-person account lends tension to the impending disaster. On the tragic night of April 14th and 15th, Ruth becomes separated from her mother and siblings. Rescued by the Carpathia, Ruth cannot find her family among the survivors and fears the worst. Ruth learns how strong she is, how much her family loves her, and how thinking of others can help overcome tragedy. This is a well-researched and well-paced title. Back matter includes a bibliography, family photos of the Becker family, and additional information about the Titanic survivors.
Verdict: This historical novel moves quickly and shares a little slice of the ever-fascinating subject of the Titanic. A winner.
- Reviewed by Lisa Crandall, formerly at the Capital Area Dist. Lib., Holt, MI , Mar. 19, 2021
More about the Author:
Peggy Wirgau lives in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan and Delray Beach, Florida. She loves bringing history to life for readers and has written for Appleseeds, Insight, Learning Through History, and contributed to Why? Titanic Moments by Yvonne Lehman. Her blog at www.peggywirgau.com features in-depth Titanic stories, and her followers include descendants of the ship’s real-life victims and survivors.
A graduate of Michigan State University and George Mason University, Peggy is an active member of American Christian Fiction Writers, Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators, Historical Novel Society, and Great Lakes Titanic Connection. She loves to travel, especially to New York City and Mackinac Island, Michigan, where she explores historical sites. Peggy is also a Registered Nurse. She and her husband have two adult children and a baby grandson.
Additional Author Events:
- August 26 -29, 2021 Featured Speaker at Titanic Conference, Pigeon Forge, TN
- September 2021 Featured Speaker at OSLS, Birmingham, MI
- October 21-24, 2021 Florida Christian Writers Conference, Orlando, FL
For an author Q&A or press-related inquiries, contact:
Kim.McCulla@IronStreamMedia.com
Kim Childress
Founder, Childress Ink LLC
Product Development, Children’s Publishing
Girls’ Life Book Editor, 30 years
ChildressInk.com
Ink-a-Dink.com
kim@childressink.com
Categories