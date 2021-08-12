OfficerPrivacy.com Updates Their Already Successful e-Book with New Rarely Used Online Privacy Tricks
Updated Privacy eBook Helps Consumers Take Back Their Privacy From Corporations Tracking Our Every Move.
Scottsdale, AZ, August 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Offering every reason to stay informed with insider info about online safety, OfficerPrivacy.com has done it again. With an update to every page and an additional 20 pages to the already information-packed security e-book, the company has left no stone unturned. Using 25-years’ worth of digital forensic experience and a bevy of continually expanding knowledge, the e-book “25 Rarely Used Privacy Tricks” hits virtual shelves.
New additions to the book include “How to Blur Your House on Maps,” “How to Remove Pictures of Your Home From Realtor Websites,” “The Easy Way to Remember Your Passwords,” and the “Pros and Cons of Virtual Private Networks.” The e-book still includes must-have info like “People-Search Sites That Expose Your Home Address,” “How Much Google and Facebook Actually Know About You,” and “How to Lock Down Your Social Media Profiles," in addition to multiple other needful resources for online security.
“It’s time that the general public has access to the same online security that police officers and their families enjoy,” Pete James, the owner of OfficerPrivacy.com, said. “We cover everything from how to stop junk mail to learning how to disable Facebook and Google Tracking. It makes no sense to allow companies to get the better of us.”
Backed by his many years in law enforcement, James also offers clients two options to take back their security online with his site OfficerPrivacy.com. One can choose a Do-It-Yourself option with a 14-day free trial and then a $9.99 monthly subscription. Or James’ team will do all the work for $199.99 and then offer continuous monitoring services for $19.99 a month. This more extensive service includes initial removal from the top 30 people-search sites.
For more information, visit https://www.OfficerPrivacy.com/eBook.
About Pacific Data Forensics, LLC:
Pacific Data Forensics, LLC is the parent company of OfficerPrivacy.com. It was founded by Pete James, a specialist in digital forensics and a 25-year veteran in law enforcement.
Contact:
Pete James
Owner, Pacific Data Forensics, LLC
info@OfficerPrivacy.com
(916) 245-2544
