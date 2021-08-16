Prestige Home Services, LLC Has a New Name
Prestige Home Services, LLC is now Level 7 Property Inspections, LLC.
St. Louis, MO, August 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Prestige Home Services, LLC has changed its name, effective August 8th, 2021. The new name is Level 7 Property Inspections, LLC.
The former name was a little confusing for consumers. The primary focus of Level 7 is residential and commercial property inspections. Without having the word "inspection" in the company name, it wasn't really obvious what the company did exactly.
For those that do not know, Level 7 Property Inspections offers both residential and commercial property inspections in the Greater St. Louis area. This includes St. Louis City, St. Louis County, St. Charles County, and other surrounding counties on the Missouri side of the Mississippi River.
For a map of recent inspections completed by Level 7, please see this map.
Level 7 offers many additional services in additional to what the call the "core" or "general" home inspection. This includes; Termite/WDO Inspections, Sewer Scopes, Septic and Well Inspections, Radon Inspections, Mold Air Quality Inspections, etc.
"We provide a Buy Back Guarantee with every residential home inspection we do," says company Owner and Lead Inspector, Joe Beyer. This provides peace of mind with what is more than likely their customer's biggest investment.
Mr. Beyer continues on in saying that, "Inspections don't only need to happen as part of a real estate transaction." Radon levels can change. Mold levels can change. Termites can become active. All of this can happen well after a home is purchased. Level 7's mission is to ensure their client's homes and/or buildings are safe throughout their entire ownership. Not just when it comes time to buy.
Joe Beyer
314-581-8047
https://level7inspect.com
