Jin Violin Ministry Proudly Presents ENSEMBLE KALOS Bach Deep Pink Afternoon "Blessed Assurance" Program

Fairfax, VA, August 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Yoojin Baik, Solo Violinist of the Kalos Trio, has been performing with the Kalos Trio for the last 3 years in the Washington, D.C. area playing at church and government events. Kyungmi Bae, Solo Oboist, and Eunae Ko Han, Soloist of the Harpsichord are also member, professionals of the Kalos Trio. The addition of the twelve member Ensemble to perform with the Kalos Trio has produced an incredible array of orchestra talent, that has rising youth stars, and seasoned, professional musicians performing together. Many of the performers are instrument and music instructors with a history of performances all over the world. The ENSEMBLE KALOS offers some of the greatest local orchestra talent and from other parts of the world performing at this event. This local Washington, D.C. ENSEMBLE KALOS event is not one to miss.The ENSEMBLE KALOS event will produce great memories for a lifetime, and provide a great opportunity to meet the professional orchestra performers. Momentos of the Event (Bach Pink Figurines) will be distributed on a “first come, first serve” basis.Reserve Your Seats Today!