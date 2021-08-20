Jin Violin Ministry Proudly Presents ENSEMBLE KALOS Bach Deep Pink Afternoon "Blessed Assurance" Program
Fairfax, Virginia, August 28, 3PM - Lede: The performers in the “Blessed Assurance” Program are an assembly of the greatest orchestra talent in the Washington, D.C. area. The ENSEMBLE KALOS will present this beautiful music message at the Providence Presbyterian Church, 9019 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax, VA 22031, at 3pm. Reservations can be made online at the direct link to the Jin Vilolin Ministry page that will connect one the to the specific event reservation page.
Fairfax, VA, August 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Yoojin Baik, Solo Violinist of the Kalos Trio, has been performing with the Kalos Trio for the last 3 years in the Washington, D.C. area playing at church and government events. Kyungmi Bae, Solo Oboist, and Eunae Ko Han, Soloist of the Harpsichord are also member, professionals of the Kalos Trio. The addition of the twelve member Ensemble to perform with the Kalos Trio has produced an incredible array of orchestra talent, that has rising youth stars, and seasoned, professional musicians performing together. Many of the performers are instrument and music instructors with a history of performances all over the world. The ENSEMBLE KALOS offers some of the greatest local orchestra talent and from other parts of the world performing at this event. This local Washington, D.C. ENSEMBLE KALOS event is not one to miss.
The ENSEMBLE KALOS event will produce great memories for a lifetime, and provide a great opportunity to meet the professional orchestra performers. Momentos of the Event (Bach Pink Figurines) will be distributed on a “first come, first serve” basis.
Reserve Your Seats Today!
https://www.jinviolin.us/kalos
Dave Carlson
1-770-318-9267
https://jinviolin.us
