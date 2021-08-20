Jin Violin Ministry Proudly Presents ENSEMBLE KALOS Bach Deep Pink Afternoon "Blessed Assurance" Program

Fairfax, Virginia, August 28, 3PM - Lede: The performers in the “Blessed Assurance” Program are an assembly of the greatest orchestra talent in the Washington, D.C. area. The ENSEMBLE KALOS will present this beautiful music message at the Providence Presbyterian Church, 9019 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax, VA 22031, at 3pm. Reservations can be made online at the direct link to the Jin Vilolin Ministry page that will connect one the to the specific event reservation page.