Photobooths.co.uk Discusses the Prospect of Robots Being the Next Big Thing in Marketing and Events
Robots are being used more commonly in the events industry and we are much more likely to see Robots at events such as wedding and events than we once were but they are still a novelty for many.
Boise, ID, August 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Whether renting or owning a Robot, the events market is set to see some big changes over the next few years and some predict things will never be the same.
With the emergence of consumer Robots, businesses such as conferences, receptions, trade show and wedding and party events will use Robots to promote and advertise their businesses as well as help them celebrate special events.
The changes are taking place as part of natural evolution but also because we now have a better understanding of the role A1 plays in our lives. (Botsandus is to inspire the adoption of consumer robotics by massively educating businesses). We now can appreciate that Consumer robots can help businesses massively with brand recognition and promoting their products and in the events industry we already know Robots are providing customer satisfaction whilst getting users more accustomed to interacting with artificial intelligence in public spaces.
Photobooths.co.uk have seen a massive rise in hire enquiries for Robots for events such as Parties and Weddings. Insiders predict over the next few years, Robots in the events industry will increase dramatically.
We already know users are becoming much more prolific at interacting with artificial intelligence and as well as enjoying the overall experience of a Robot at an event, guests at weddings and events are much more likely to enjoy the overall experience and the event then becomes a memorable one for both the party host and the guests.
The robots also massively help businesses with promotion and brand recognition by easily displaying company logo’s creating instant brand recognition.
Photography robots are now more common place and are both a great accompaniment or a replacement for the traditional photo booths and with the extensive social media integration, capability to take group photos, autonomous roaming and interaction with guests, photography robots are going to be more prominent in all our lives.
Claire Warrington
