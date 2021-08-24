Anil Uzun Will Talk about Hot New Travel Book Releases in 2021 on YouTube
Anil Uzun will be talking about the hot new travel book releases in 2021, both best selling and future releases, on September 1, Wednesday on YouTube.
London, United Kingdom, August 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Anil Uzun is a long-time traveller and a climate warrior that has been moving around the world for so many years. He is known for his fight for Responsible & Ethical Travel. Next Wednesday on his YouTube Channel he will talk about hot new travel book releases.
“COVID grounded us, we cannot travel, we are at home. But why not travel with books? Now we have got more time to read our ever-growing pile of travel books,” says Anil Uzun.
“There is a huge range in travel books, most of you are not familiar with. When we think about travel books we just think about books giving general information on a specific area in the world. But the truth is not that simple. With a travel book you can plan a cultural trip to Paris. You can backpack around India. Travel books simply make us wish to visit far away places from the comfort of our sofas. And now we will start our journey together. This Wednesday I’ll be talking about what to read these days,” he continues.
For travel advice from Anil Uzun visit his YouTube channel on September 1, 2021 - Wednesday.
Who is Anil Uzun?
Anil Uzun is a travel enthusiast, writer, adventurer, experiential and sustainable travel specialist who loves to make the most out of life. Anil Uzun has spent 15 years travelling. In 2007, he began writing about his experiences on the go and created a travel journal. He has been traveling all around the world for about 13 years.
