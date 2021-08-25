Blossom, a Startup Based in Palo Alto, CA, is Changing How People Consume Scented Candles by Introducing a Line of Scented Wax Melt Collections Called Smelt (Smell+Melt)

Blossom is changing the way people experience new aromas by creating a new method to consume scents. It is introducing luxurious organic scented soy-based wax melts to the US and Canadian markets. Scented wax melts are a flameless alternative to candles that adds instant warmth and aroma to the atmosphere of any room.