Anna Ferrante Honored as a Woman of the Month for August 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Commack, NY, September 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Anna Ferrante of Commack, New York has been honored as a Woman of the Month for August 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of kitchen and bath design and construction. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.
About Anna Ferrante
With over 30 years’ experience in the kitchen and bath field, Anna Ferrante is the owner of ATF Design Group, a woman owned design and construction company in Commack, New York. She is responsible for the overall operations, marketing, and management of the company. Anna specializes in the design of kitchens, bathrooms, closets, and other custom house pieces. ATF Design carries all the top names in cabinetry and fixtures and works within their clients’ price points and budgets. They provide personalized service and a complimentary measure and estimate.
Anna Ferrante was born and raised in the Bronx to immigrant parents. Her mother was a seamstress, and her father was a contractor. Anna always enjoyed design, which came naturally to her. At a very young age, she knew that she loved to draw. Growing up around her family’s construction company allowed Anna to develop an understanding for construction at an early age. She jumped right into kitchen and bath design in her family’s design center in 1990. Even after 30 years, Anna still enjoys meeting new people, working on challenging designs, and is very passionate about intricate details and elaborate color/texture schemes.
Anna attended the Westchester Business institute in 1989. She belongs to the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (N.A.R.I.) and PRO NY. She was featured in articles in N.A.R.I. and HOME magazine. Anna received three awards in 2018 from N.A.R.I.; Gold level for kitchen design in a residential structure, Silver level for bath design in a residential structure, and Silver level for remodeler best newspaper ad. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, travel, doing puzzles, and spending time with her three sons and her dog.
Anna Ferrante states, “In the future, I hope to open another showroom and hope to inspire other woman to do things on their own.”
For further information, contact www.mykitchenandbathdesigns.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
