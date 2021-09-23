Janet M. Burke Honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Belews Creek, NC, September 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Janet M. Burke of Belews Creek, North Carolina has been honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of public safety software. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.
About Janet M. Burke
With over 20 years’ experience in public safety software, Janet M. Burke is a public safety consultant with the National Public Safety Group. Founded in 2016 and launched in 2019, National Public Safety Group is a group of public safety and technology professionals who have dedicated their lives to making agencies and communities safer. They specialize in public safety software consulting, as software is a critical piece of every agency’s operations and has a tremendous effect on the safety of the public. They have extensive experience in all things software, and specialize in helping to create and implement consortium systems.
Janet M. Burke is responsible for project management, implementation, training, software operations, assisting with new software being implemented at police departments and sheriff offices in the U.S. and creating and implementing consortium systems.
Ms. Burke started her career in public safety in 1987, when she volunteered in the emergency room at a level 2 trauma center in Melbourne, Florida. In 1991, she became a Nationally Certified Health Unit Coordinator, nurse’s assistant, and a phlebotomist. She was hired by the same emergency room where she had volunteered previously. In 1996, she moved back to North Carolina where she was born, and went to work for Wake Forest University Baptist Hospital as an Emergency Room Coordinator. In 2000, she changed careers and went to work for a public safety software company where she worked for 19 years as a trainer, support specialist, QA tester, implementation consultant, state coordinator, and advisor. Records, jail, and mobile field reporting were her areas of focus. Janet implemented over 200 projects during her tenure across the United States thus far.
Born September 29, 1970, Janet obtained an A.S. in Psychology from East Florida Jr. College. In her spare time, Janet takes care of her 2 dogs: Sadie, an Aussie-Doodle and Rocco, a German Shepherd/hound mix. She is a self-professed TV addict, enjoys reading nutrition and health articles, crochets and likes to draw.
Janet Burke states, “It is my future goal to obtain my PMP and become a Certified project manager.”
For further information, contact https://nationalpsgroup.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Janet M. Burke
With over 20 years’ experience in public safety software, Janet M. Burke is a public safety consultant with the National Public Safety Group. Founded in 2016 and launched in 2019, National Public Safety Group is a group of public safety and technology professionals who have dedicated their lives to making agencies and communities safer. They specialize in public safety software consulting, as software is a critical piece of every agency’s operations and has a tremendous effect on the safety of the public. They have extensive experience in all things software, and specialize in helping to create and implement consortium systems.
Janet M. Burke is responsible for project management, implementation, training, software operations, assisting with new software being implemented at police departments and sheriff offices in the U.S. and creating and implementing consortium systems.
Ms. Burke started her career in public safety in 1987, when she volunteered in the emergency room at a level 2 trauma center in Melbourne, Florida. In 1991, she became a Nationally Certified Health Unit Coordinator, nurse’s assistant, and a phlebotomist. She was hired by the same emergency room where she had volunteered previously. In 1996, she moved back to North Carolina where she was born, and went to work for Wake Forest University Baptist Hospital as an Emergency Room Coordinator. In 2000, she changed careers and went to work for a public safety software company where she worked for 19 years as a trainer, support specialist, QA tester, implementation consultant, state coordinator, and advisor. Records, jail, and mobile field reporting were her areas of focus. Janet implemented over 200 projects during her tenure across the United States thus far.
Born September 29, 1970, Janet obtained an A.S. in Psychology from East Florida Jr. College. In her spare time, Janet takes care of her 2 dogs: Sadie, an Aussie-Doodle and Rocco, a German Shepherd/hound mix. She is a self-professed TV addict, enjoys reading nutrition and health articles, crochets and likes to draw.
Janet Burke states, “It is my future goal to obtain my PMP and become a Certified project manager.”
For further information, contact https://nationalpsgroup.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)Contact
S. K. Koop
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
S. K. Koop
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
Categories