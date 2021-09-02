Integrity Now Insurance Helps Churches Protect Themselves from Civil Action with Its Comprehensive Church Insurance Coverage
The Californian insurance agency serves churches with extensive coverage policies to protect them from litigation and property disputes.
Long Beach, CA, September 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- According to the National Congregational Study Survey, over 380,000 churches exist in the United States alone. Churches are an essential part of the community for most Americans, serving as a place of worship and allowing community relations to blossom. However, churches often find themselves in court. Property disputes are one of the most significant reasons why churches face civil action cases. An unexpected lawsuit can severely impact a church’s ability to continue operating, which is why church insurance is a necessity.
Integrity Now Insurance Brokers is an independent insurance agent located in California. The company specializes in church insurance coverage and serves churches in several states, including Washington, Ohio, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, and Colorado. Integrity Now Insurance Brokers have access to several top church insurance companies, allowing churches to select the most comprehensive package that suits their needs.
The Californian insurance agency provides a range of insurance products dealing with church property insurance, church liability insurance, worker’s compensation coverage for churches, and more. They also offer insurance policies for mission trips and business auto insurance for churches maintaining a fleet of vehicles.
Speaking about their services, Kevin Edwards, the company president, said, “Our clients are our top priority, and our focus centers around fulfilling their needs. We’ll go above and beyond to ensure that our clients are happy with the services we provide.
"Churches are an essential cornerstone of our community, something we don’t take lightly at our company. We place churches with our insurance carriers, who have been rated highly by AM Best. We have a team of highly qualified experts working to help churches, non-profits, and other religious organizations find a solution for their insurance needs."
Integrity Now Insurance Brokers offers numerous coverage solutions to churches at cost-effective rates. The company’s owner is also a youth pastor who understands the complexities associated with running a church.
“We’re one of the leading insurance agencies in California. If you’re running a church and need a comprehensive insurance policy, there’s no one better than Integrity Now Insurance Brokers. Whether you’re looking for church property insurance or business auto insurance for your church’s fleet of vehicles, we can help you with all your insurance needs. Our experts will go the extra mile to ensure that you can enjoy peace of mind because we’ll handle everything for you,” Mr. Edwards added.
About Integrity Now Insurance Brokers
Integrity Now Insurance Brokers is an independent insurance agency providing comprehensive insurance coverage to churches in several states, including California. The company specializes in church insurance and assists clients by connecting them with the top insurance carriers in the country.
Contact Integrity Now Insurance Brokers
Website: https://churchpropertyinsurance.com/
Phone: 562-606-1030
Fax: 877-470-9355
Address: 6285 E. Spring Street, 457 Long Beach, CA 90808
