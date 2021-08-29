Swedish Medical Center Recognized as 5-Star Recipient for Hysterectomy by Healthgrades
This is the fourth year in a row that Swedish has been honored for its excellence in gynecologic surgery.
Englewood, CO, August 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Swedish Medical Center today announced that it is a 5-star recipient for hysterectomy as recognized by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems. This 5-star rating indicates that Swedish’s clinical outcomes for hysterectomy are statistically significantly better than expected, and places Swedish among the national leaders in gynecologic surgery.
“We know that when our patients undergo surgeries, such as hysterectomies, they are placing a great deal of trust in our team,” explains Dr. Jaya Kumar, Chief Medical Officer of Swedish Medical Center. “We do not take this responsibility lightly. Our team works every day to ensure our surgical patients are receiving the highest quality and most compassionate care. We are honored that Healthgrades has recognized this level of dedication and has again named the Swedish team among the nation’s best for hysterectomy care.”
“Women can feel confident selecting a hospital recognized with a 5-star rating for providing exceptional women’s care. We commend the organizations that receive this achievement and for their ongoing commitment to providing exceptional care for their patients,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades.
Healthgrades analyzed all-payer state data for 16 states for years 2017 through 2019. Healthgrades found that there is a significant variation in hospital quality between those that have received 5-stars and those that have not. For example, from 2017 through 2019, women having a hysterectomy in hospitals rated 5-stars have, on average, a 45.9% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated by hospitals rated 1-star*.
About Swedish Medical Center
Swedish Medical Center is located in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 110 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, annually Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated employees, 300 volunteers and 1,400 physicians.
With stroke door to treatment times averaging just 20 minutes, Swedish serves as the Rocky Mountain Region’s referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also serves as the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and is a level I trauma facility with a dedicated burn and reconstructive center. Over 150 facilities regularly transfer highly complex cases to Swedish.
Swedish Medical Center is proud to be a part of the HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE, named the #1 large hospital system in the United States by IBM Watson Health as part of the 15 Top Health Systems recognition process. And, as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the Denver-metro area, and the only hospital system in the top 10, HealthONE contributed more than $1.6 million in 2019 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations. Additional information is available at SwedishHospital.com.
* Statistics are based on Healthgrades’ analysis of all-payer data for years 2017 through 2019 and represent 3-year estimates for patients in 16 states for which all-payer data was made available.
Media Contact:
Alyssa Parker
(303)788-5909
Alyssa.Parker@HealthONEcares.com
