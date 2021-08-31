The Nevermore Haunted House Returns with Brand New Scenes and Frights, Now 50% Longer
Baltimore, MD, August 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Nevermore Haunt, the most terrifying haunted attraction in Baltimore, is excited to announce that it will be returning for its 5th season starting Friday October 1, 2021. Having closed last season due to the COVID pandemic, The Nevermore Haunt team has been hard at work making sure this season will be bigger and better than ever before. The event is 50% longer than before. New this season is an expansive cemetery scene, filled with incredibly detailed mausoleums. The Nevermore Haunt also works hard to be one of the more innovative haunted houses in Maryland and has developed a brand new giant creature puppet guaranteed to frighten even the bravest of guests.
“I'm very excited by what the creative team has come up with this season,” explains Thomas Wingate, one of the event’s founders. "I think our guests will be very surprised by the new additions, and the new scenes and special effects will be a lot of fun for the acting staff members as well."
A unique feature of The Nevermore Haunt which coordinators plan to continue this year is the free sideshow entertainment outside in the mall, which visitors can enjoy while they wait to enter the attraction or after they have gone through. The haunted house also plans to have various food vendors on different event nights, as well as their usual bar serving beer and wine.
The Nevermore Haunt, located in the historic Old Town Mall, attracted thousands of patrons in October of 2019. This year the organizers anticipate a safe reopening with similar numbers. The event is open for 14 nights, from 7-10pm every Friday and Saturday in October (plus extra dates leading up to and including Halloween, check the website for exact dates and times). Admission ranges between $22 and $30 depending the night. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online for a faster check-in process upon arrival.
https://thenevermorehaunt.com/nevermore-haunted-house/
