Multi-Award Winning R&B Hummingbird Chante' Moore Live in Concert Powered by TavGo Entertainment
Opening Performances by Eric Shaun, Mapy, and RM8
Houston, TX, September 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- TavGo Entertainment (TGE) proudly presents Chanté Moore live in concert Saturday, September 11 at Rockefeller’s, 3620 Washington Avenue, Houston, TX, 77007. Founder of TGE Tavares Goode says, “The stunningly beautiful award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Chanté Moore, has a history of giving fans hits throughout her career. Our team loves Ms. Moore, and we are excited to bring her to Houston.”
Moore’s Houston performance will showcase her extraordinary voice that always resonates within a listener’s consciousness and speaks straight to one’s soul. “The music I write and perform are chronicles of my life. When I’m happy, I write about it. When I am sad, I pen those thoughts or emotions as well. It is a map of my life’s journey,” Moore says. She continues, “My most recent struggles helped me dig deep. Through this process, I was able to uncover the best version of myself, and I love it.”
While Moore’s latest project, “Right One,” introduces a new attitude, loyal fans can be sure she stays true to the traditional “Chanté Moore” sound. In other words, look for heartfelt lyrics, infectious melodies, and sultry tracks that are guaranteed to be another fan favorite while grabbing the attention of new followers. Moore concludes, “You will always get love songs from me with lush, beautiful, and intricate harmonies. Likewise, my music will be positive (even if it’s about heartbreak). I enjoy performing, so I am going to give my fans the best of me every time. They love me, and I love them as well, so I want the vibration between us to flow from the stage to the audience and back.”
For more information, visit www.tavgoent.com.
About Chanté Moore
Chanté Torrane Moore is an American singer-songwriter, actress, television personality, and author. Rising to fame in the early 1990s, Moore established herself as an R&B singer. Her first studio album Precious was released in 1992. She has won various awards since her debut.
About TavGo Entertainment
TavGo Entertainment is an independent record label and entertainment company based in Houston, Texas. Founded by Tavares Goode, TGE aims to establish its presence as the premier event promoter, multi-media entertainment company, and home to great artists in music, film, and television, while being the gateway to major international distribution companies based out of the south.
Contacts:
Promoter
Tavares Goode
Instagram/Twitter: @tavaresgoode
Public Relations Consultant
Jackie Bush
www.gjjpublicrelations.com
info@gjjpublicrelations.com
Instagram/Twitter: @gjjpr_
213.924.9204
Moore’s Houston performance will showcase her extraordinary voice that always resonates within a listener’s consciousness and speaks straight to one’s soul. “The music I write and perform are chronicles of my life. When I’m happy, I write about it. When I am sad, I pen those thoughts or emotions as well. It is a map of my life’s journey,” Moore says. She continues, “My most recent struggles helped me dig deep. Through this process, I was able to uncover the best version of myself, and I love it.”
While Moore’s latest project, “Right One,” introduces a new attitude, loyal fans can be sure she stays true to the traditional “Chanté Moore” sound. In other words, look for heartfelt lyrics, infectious melodies, and sultry tracks that are guaranteed to be another fan favorite while grabbing the attention of new followers. Moore concludes, “You will always get love songs from me with lush, beautiful, and intricate harmonies. Likewise, my music will be positive (even if it’s about heartbreak). I enjoy performing, so I am going to give my fans the best of me every time. They love me, and I love them as well, so I want the vibration between us to flow from the stage to the audience and back.”
For more information, visit www.tavgoent.com.
About Chanté Moore
Chanté Torrane Moore is an American singer-songwriter, actress, television personality, and author. Rising to fame in the early 1990s, Moore established herself as an R&B singer. Her first studio album Precious was released in 1992. She has won various awards since her debut.
About TavGo Entertainment
TavGo Entertainment is an independent record label and entertainment company based in Houston, Texas. Founded by Tavares Goode, TGE aims to establish its presence as the premier event promoter, multi-media entertainment company, and home to great artists in music, film, and television, while being the gateway to major international distribution companies based out of the south.
Contacts:
Promoter
Tavares Goode
Instagram/Twitter: @tavaresgoode
Public Relations Consultant
Jackie Bush
www.gjjpublicrelations.com
info@gjjpublicrelations.com
Instagram/Twitter: @gjjpr_
213.924.9204
Contact
TavGo EntertainmentContact
Jackie Bush
213-924-9204
Jackie Bush
213-924-9204
Multimedia
Categories