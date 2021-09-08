Producer & Director Ivan Gulas Wins Award in Accolade Global Film Competition
Los Angeles, CA, September 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Ivan Gulas, Producer and Director of Celebration of Broadway Jewish Composers, has won a prestigious Award of Merit from The Accolade Global Film Competition. The award was given for Ivan Gulas’ outstanding and innovative film production and direction during the height of the COVID lockdown. Complying with strict COVID safety measures, talent performances were safely captured at their homes on greenscreen. All of the talents performed to pre-recorded soundtracks and their voices were synced with the music in post production, as were all backgrounds and and talent interactions. The project features exceptional performances by David Burnham, Jason Graae, Sam Gravitte, Kari Howard, Kimberly Locke, Alison Porter, Jenna Lea Rosen, Robert Yacko, Valerie Perri, under the music direction of Michael Orland, and is distributed globally by Swig Media, Los Angeles.
"Thanks to the generous participation and collaboration of all involved the production was completed with the primary agenda of helping to raise funds for both religious and non-sectarian non-profit organizations, whose fundraising efforts have been greatly compromised due to COVID," stated Gulas. "We are most honored by this recognition from The Accolade Global Film Competition."
"A 100% of profits generated by this project will be donated to non-profits," added Gulas, and went on to say, "Swig Media, the project's Distributor, has also created a unique distribution solution, that will be made available to participating Non-Profits, which eliminates most of the tasks typically needed for such fundraising initiatives, including the creation of promotional and marketing aids as well as ticketing transactions and Donate-To-View streaming."
"While the Production applauds the online Zoom-like fundraisers, during the early stages of COVID," noted Gulas. "The vision for this project was to approach as much as possible under the circumstances to resemble an actual stage production and to be enjoyed as of an 'evergreen' entertainment feature film by current and future fans of Broadway musicals." Kari Howard, co-host and Broadway singer, highlighted the simultaneous goal of this project to educate and "to bring attention to the contribution of the genius composers whose creativity helped to establish Broadway to what it is today," added Howard.
The Accolade recognizes film, television, videography and new media professionals who demonstrate exceptional achievement in craft and creativity, and those who produce standout entertainment or contribute to profound social change. Entries are judged by highly qualified professionals in the film and television industry. Information about the Accolade and a list of recent winners can be found at www.accoladecompetition.org.
In winning an Accolade, MirageQuest and Ivan Gulas join the ranks of other high-profile winners of this internationally respected award including the Oscar winning production of The Lady in Number Six by Malcolm Clarke, the very talented Dave Bossert of Disney for his short documentary, The Tunes Behind The Toons, Hollywood industry veteran Ron Howard for When You Find Me and Highwire Films Australia for their popular ABC TV series twentysomething.
Rick Prickett, who chairs The Accolade Global Film Competition, had this to say about the latest winners, “The Accolade is not an easy award to win. Entries are received from around the world from powerhouse companies to remarkable new talent. The Accolade helps set the standard for craft and creativity. The judges were pleased with the exceptional high quality of entries. The goal of The Accolade is to help winners achieve the recognition they deserve.”
For more information about the opportunities this project offers Non-Profits go to the following demo site: https://celebration.swigit.com/app/celebbroadwayjewish where the Donation and Film Viewing option has been disabled, but where the Teaser and the Online Show Program and cast credits can be seen.
Non-Profits interested in exploring this fundraiser opportunity are encouraged to contact production at info@celebbroadway.com. *Access in Florida only after January 2021 State Premier.
