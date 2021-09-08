Jamie Ray Performing Magic City Cowboy in Columbus Ohio
Jamie Ray performing hit single, Magic City Cowboy. Purchase tickets at Eventbrite or visit HBCUExtreme.com. September 18, 2021 at The Moment Banquet Hall, Inside Eastland Mall; 2704 Eastland Mall, Columbus, OH 43232; Doors open @8, show @9
Columbus, OH, September 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Jamie Ray performing hit single, Magic City Cowboy.
Purchase tickets at Eventbrite or visit HBCUExtreme.com
September 18, 2021
In The Moment Banquet Hall
Inside Eastland Mall
https://www.google.com/maps/dir//%2739.9197774,-82.8831544%27
2704 Eastland Mall, Columbus, OH 43232
Doors open @8, show @9
With over 75 million TikTok views #MagicCowboyDance has taken the music scene by storm.
The Magic City Cowboy, Jamie Ray with hits songs featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again; Lil Baby; DMX
Admission / tickets
$20 - General non-smoking
$40 - Autograph signing/private sound check 4-6pm
$50 - VIP meet and greet
$300 - VIP 4 person booth
$100 - Revanche cognac bottle service
$10 - Mechanical bull 2 for 1 presale+ ride skip pass
Performance opportunities contact
$Hbcu21
Maineeventmanagement@gmail.com
614-282-5174 text or email for more information.
Randall Jerrod Wiggins
614-260-3443
Hbcuextreme.com
Hbcuextreme@gmail.com
