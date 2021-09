Jamie Ray Performing Magic City Cowboy in Columbus Ohio

Columbus, OH, September 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Jamie Ray performing hit single, Magic City Cowboy.Purchase tickets at Eventbrite or visit HBCUExtreme.comSeptember 18, 2021In The Moment Banquet HallInside Eastland Mallhttps://www.google.com/maps/dir//%2739.9197774,-82.8831544%272704 Eastland Mall, Columbus, OH 43232Doors open @8, show @9With over 75 million TikTok views #MagicCowboyDance has taken the music scene by storm.The Magic City Cowboy, Jamie Ray with hits songs featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again; Lil Baby; DMXAdmission / tickets$20 - General non-smoking$40 - Autograph signing/private sound check 4-6pm$50 - VIP meet and greet$300 - VIP 4 person booth$100 - Revanche cognac bottle service$10 - Mechanical bull 2 for 1 presale+ ride skip passPerformance opportunities contact$Hbcu21Maineeventmanagement@gmail.com614-282-5174 text or email for more information.