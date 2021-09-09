Xtract and LYTX Partner
Lytx and Xtract Partner to Bring Advanced Accident Reporting and Real-time Reconstruction to Fleet Managers and the Insurance Claims Process.
Bristol, RI, September 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Xtract has joined the LYTX Integration Network.
Lytx, a leading provider of machine vision and artificial intelligence-powered video telematics, analytics, safety and productivity solutions for commercial fleets, today announced a technology partnership with Xtract, a global leader and pioneer of digital First Notice of Loss (eFNOL) and real-time accident reconstruction. Lytx video can now be seamlessly added to the Xtract portal and deployed in minutes. Fleet managers can derive immediate insights from an accident in order to resolve the incident efficiently and accurately thereby lowering the overall liability with these events.
Xtract enables digital capture of accident details with a full telematics-driven accident reconstruction. By aggregating telematics data and video with other relevant data such as driver notes, images, weather, map, speed, vehicle details, Xtract’s platform provides an accurate and rapid assessment of the incident, delivering lower operational expenses and reduced liability exposure. These benefits extend beyond the fleet to the insurance carrier as well, enabling more efficient and effective underwriting.
"Escalating insurance costs place a big burden on fleets. Xtract’s telematics enabled analytics allow Fleets to better manage the risks and liability associated with accidents,” said Tim McCarthy, EVP of Business Development at Xtract. “We are excited to partner with Lytx to seamlessly integrate video telematics within the Xtract platform to resolve claims for customers globally.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Xtract to the Lytx Integration Network, which connects best-in-class providers with fleets to provide seamless solutions,” said Frank Schneider, Director of Strategic Partnerships, and Integrations. “Xtract’s digital accident reporting, and real-time accident reconstruction solution fully leverages Lytx’s advanced video telematics capabilities, including our machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, or MV+AI.”
To learn more about Xtract and the Lytx Integration Network, visit https://www.lytx.com/en-us/lytx-integration-network/xtract
About Xtract
Xtract is a global industry leader, revolutionizing the claims process with accident reconstruction. Xtract’s digital First Notice of Loss (eFNOL) and real-time accident reconstruction solutions improve claims processing speed and accuracy. Risk managers and Claims handlers can identify and analyze incidents immediately to resolve claims and efficiently manage their liability exposure. For more information, visit www.xtract360.com and LinkedIn.
Xtract: LYTX:
Tim McCarthy (tim.mccarthy@xtract360.com)
Frank Schneider (frank.schneider@lytx.com)
EVP of Business Development
Director of Strategic Partnerships
About Lytx
At Lytx® we harness the power of video to transform fleets with improved safety, efficiency, productivity, and profitability. Our flagship service, the Lytx DriveCam® safety program, sets the standard for driver safety in the industries we serve. The Lytx Video Services℠ enhancement delivers a highly configurable user interface to provide fleet managers unparalleled visibility into their fleet operations, both in the moment and up to a week later. RAIR® Compliance Services helps DOT-regulated fleets comply with safety regulations, complementing the DriveCam® Program. Lytx ActiveVision® service helps fleets detect and address distracted and drowsy driving, both in real time and over time, and additional services offer virtually limitless solutions for fleets and field operations of any profile. We protect more than 3,000 commercial and government fleet clients worldwide who drive billions of miles each year. For more information, visit www.lytx.com, @lytx on Twitter, or our Facebook page or YouTube channel.
Xtract: LYTX:
