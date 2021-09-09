ACME-Advanced Tek, LLC Asset Integrity Management Announces Its Corrosion-Based Training Programs Are Now Available Online
A great opportunity to help the Energy Industry meet training requirements & improve the capabilities of those who are concerned about corrosion and how to mitigate it's effect on production casing, pipelines, steam generators, gas plants and much more.
Katy, TX, September 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- ACME-Advanced-Tek, LLC, a Texas based engineering consultancy company, specializing in addressing and troubleshooting integrity related incidents in the oil and gas industry through Engineering Critical Assessments (ECA) and forensic materials failure analysis/Root Cause Analysis (RCA). Specializes in and provides training curriculum; corrosion consulting and material selection, solving problems with pipelines, refineries, tanks, PV, and to include highly valued online corrosion and material science training courses. The courses will cover basis for material selection and all forms of Corrosion; Localized Corrosion, Stress Corrosion Cracking, fatigue, Sulfide Stress Cracking, Hydrogen Embrittlement, High Temperature Corrosion in Gas Plants and Refineries (e.g. Amine and Ammonium Chloride) and Corrosion Monitoring Management including Integrity Operating Windows (IOW).
Instruction will be in English (if required, in French too) and geared toward problem-oriented learning, which devotes the major amount of time to providing participants the hands-on experience to solve problems using the relevant tools.
“The environment plays an important role in materials corrosion/degradation; petroleum and chemical industries discovered various corrosion problems such as, localised corrosion, SCC, HIC, etc. Many corrosion failure problems can be prevented by a proper attention from the early stage of material manufacturing, and treatment, something you get with our training. A good understanding of the variety of damage mechanisms is mandatory for any asset integrity–otherwise, the results can be disastrous and very costly,” said Drs. Elboujdaini & Girgis Managing Partners of ACME–Advanced Tek.
ACME training curriculum now available includes:
- Fundamentals of Materials & Corrosion (Academic & Case Histories)
- Corrosion in Subsurface and Pipelines in sweet, sour and heavy oil production
- Material & Corrosion in Equipment (gas plants; refineries; compressors and steam generators)
- Monitoring technologies and Integrity Operating Window (IOW) Used in Oil & Gas Industry, etc.
About ACME–Advanced Tek, LLC
ACME is prepared to implement and execute large technical projects, as its professional team is composed of senior materials engineering advisors, senior scientists, professors with multidisciplinary competence, and the experience of several decades in Oil & Gas and Materials R&D and management of projects; solving complex problems, capable of delivering value-driven engineering. www.acme-advanced-tek.com/about-us/
For registrations & additional information regarding ACME’s training courses: www.acme-advanced-tek.com/courses. Or email us at: info@acme-advanced-tek.com
Or direct contact:
Dr. Girgis at +1 (304) 560-9197 (Canada) and
Dr. Elboujdaini at +1 (832) 339-3693 (USA)
