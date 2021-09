DrainX Liquid Drain Opener - Cleans Hair, Grease and Other Drain Clogs (Made in USA)

Brooklyn, NY, September 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- DrainX, a leading brand in the plumbing industry, has launched a new Drain Liquid Cleaner and Opener, a new addition to the Made in USA line of cleaning products by DrainX.Known as the champion of uncomplicated plumbing solutions, DrainX manufactures a variety of quality drain cleaning solutions for both the do it yourself-er and the professional. This line of cleaners and openers, make clearing and maintaining your drain safe and simple.“In an effort to meet consumer’s varying needs, we are constantly creating new tools and solutions for everyday use. DrainX is the go-to brand for experts, and is easy enough for everyday home owners,” said Mrs. Jennifer Whirling, Product Design, DrainX Tools.Product Link: DrainX Cleaners and Maintainers Product Video: Click Here Amazon Storefront Link: DrainX Brand on Amazon Amazon Product Link: Click Here Pricing and Availability:DrainX Cleaner and Maintainers are exclusively available on DrainX.com and Amazon. They have been priced very competitively at $19.99 per 32 fl. oz. bottle. DrainX is Amazon’s choice for Drain Augers and Cleaners.About the Company:DrainX offers a wide range of heavy duty drain augers, plumbing snakes, cables, descalers, cleaners and other plumbing supplies that are easy enough for at-home use. No more wasting money on calling a plumber. All DrainX products are also backed by a 1 year warranty with reliable U.S. based customer service for additional peace of mind.