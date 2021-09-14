DrainX Liquid Drain Opener - Cleans Hair, Grease and Other Drain Clogs (Made in USA)
Highly concentrated solution goes right through the water and directly to the source of the clogged or slow-running drain. Non-fuming, no acid or bleach odors and safe to use on plumbing. Regular use prevents plumbing problems and water damage.
Known as the champion of uncomplicated plumbing solutions, DrainX manufactures a variety of quality drain cleaning solutions for both the do it yourself-er and the professional. This line of cleaners and openers, make clearing and maintaining your drain safe and simple.
“In an effort to meet consumer’s varying needs, we are constantly creating new tools and solutions for everyday use. DrainX is the go-to brand for experts, and is easy enough for everyday home owners,” said Mrs. Jennifer Whirling, Product Design, DrainX Tools.
Pricing and Availability:
DrainX Cleaner and Maintainers are exclusively available on DrainX.com and Amazon. They have been priced very competitively at $19.99 per 32 fl. oz. bottle. DrainX is Amazon’s choice for Drain Augers and Cleaners.
About the Company:
DrainX offers a wide range of heavy duty drain augers, plumbing snakes, cables, descalers, cleaners and other plumbing supplies that are easy enough for at-home use. No more wasting money on calling a plumber. All DrainX products are also backed by a 1 year warranty with reliable U.S. based customer service for additional peace of mind.
DrainX is a Tough, Tested, Trusted Brand
32 fl. oz. DrainX Cleaner + Maintainer (Made in USA)
Open and maintain your drains with DrainX Liquid Drain Maintainer, the natural way to break down organic materials such as grease, soap, fats, food, waste and scum which causes drains and plumbing to run slowly. Reduces buildup in pipes and drain lines.
1 Gallon DrainX Cleaner + Maintainer (Made in USA)
Clears Away the Toughest Clogs and Fights Through Grease and Scum
DrainX Drain Cleaner and Maintainer Solution clears up grease, soap, fats, food, waste and scum which causes drains and plumbing to run slowly and helps maintain your appliances. Use it on floor drains, grease traps, for commercial or any industrial application.