Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) Announced It Has Acquired Shipman’s Fire Equipment Company
Sandy Hook, CT, September 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- MES, Inc. has acquired Shipman’s Fire Equipment Company headquartered in Waterford, CT. Founded in 1957, Shipman’s Fire Equipment Company, is the leading safety equipment supplier to municipal and volunteer fire departments and extinguisher service to business throughout the states of Connecticut and Rhode Island as well as the Sutphen Fire Apparatus dealer for CT, RI and MA.
Tom Hubregsen, MES CEO, commented, “We are excited to welcome the Shipman’s team into the MES family. With our shared values around customer service, knowledgeable sales professionals and service technicians, Shipman’s Fire Equipment is a perfect addition for MES.” Lorraine Harrington, owner of Shipman’s remarked, "We’re excited that our customers will have access to MES’s extensive line of products and services." Co-owner, Christina Laplante added, "In addition, our customers will be able to leverage MES’s state of the art ordering and e-commerce platforms."
About Municipal Emergency Services, Inc.
Established in 2001 Municipal Emergency Services has quickly grown to be a leading supplier of many of the best brands in the fire service including 3M Scott, Honeywell, FireDex, Seek Thermal, Hurst Jaws of Life, Matex Hose, Elbeco, 5.11 Tactical and many more. With a national network of sales representatives, mobile service technicians and in-house service centers strategically located around the United States, we can assure that our customers are purchasing quality name brand equipment.
