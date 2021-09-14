Team 1 Elite Transport Acknowledges Drivers During 2021 National Truck Driver Appreciation Week
Knoxville, TN, September 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In honor of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Team 1 Elite Transport, along with American Trucking Associations and the entire trucking industry, is thanking the millions of professional truck drivers who work every day to deliver America’s freight safely and securely to provide for our communities.
“Our nation’s professional truck drivers deliver for America in the most important ways, and they are deserving of our praise, recognition, and appreciation,” said Melanie Sliwa, President and CEO of Team 1 Elite Corporation.
During National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, September 12-18, 2021, will mark a special celebration of America’s Highway Heroes. Team 1 Elite Corporation will pay tribute to all professional truck drivers for their efforts to help carry America through the coronavirus pandemic and keep our economy and communities moving forward. Often, this meant sacrificing their own health and well‑being, or that of their families at home. As essential workers, the efforts and contributions of frontline truck drivers are deserving of America’s gratitude and appreciation. When the world stopped, they kept moving!
To honor their own drivers, Team 1 Elite Transport has some special surprises in store. “We’re proud to work in an industry filled with so many honorable people, none more so than the American truck driver. We are thrilled to have an opportunity to recognize their hard work and dedication during this year’s National Truck Driver Appreciation Week,” added Andrew Sliwa, Executive Vice‑President and CFO of Team 1 Elite Corporation.
There are more than 3.6 million professional truck drivers nationwide that deliver the goods and products our communities need. Everything from the food on the shelves in grocery stores, to the medical equipment in hospitals – 70% of America’s freight tonnage is annually delivered by truck, which amounts to over 10 billion tons. These professional men and women log over 400 billion miles every year and roughly, 80 percent of U.S. communities depend solely on the trucking industry as the only method to receive their goods and commodities. Professional truck drivers keep this country moving forward.
Team 1 Elite Transport requests that all Americans take a few moments this week to recognize the significant contributions and sacrifices of our professional truck drivers. The efficiency and safety that truck drivers provide allow businesses and American citizens to ship goods confidently and safely across state lines and to every corner of the country – which our economy fully depends on. Team 1 Elite Transport wants to especially thank the 30+ professional truck drivers in its family-focused organization.
To learn more about how essential truck drivers are to their communities and the economy, or for more information on NTDAW 2021, please visit www.ntdaw.org.
Contact
Andrew S. Sliwa
888-468-3261
team1elite.com
