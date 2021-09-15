Treat Yourself to Better Self-Care with Gya Labs New Carrier Oils
Gya Labs is reintroducing the Gya Labs Carrier Oil line of all-natural, skin-nourishing oils for the upcoming Fall season. Whether you're trying to bask in the last of the summer heat or getting ready for colder autumnal change, Gya Labs Carrier Oils can provide skin and body with the pampering it craves to weather through these seasonal weather changes.
Dover, DE, September 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Skincare and self-care go hand in hand. Taking the time for self-care is always important for a healthy mind and body. Gya Labs Carrier Oils are wonderful for skin with many natural benefits. Both carrier oils and essential oils are made from plants but only carrier oils can be used on their own while essential oils should be diluted with a carrier oil so they’re safe to use on the skin.
Gya Labs Organic Calendula Carrier Oil + Gya Labs Organic Roman Chamomile Essential Oil
Experiencing complicated skin conditions like eczema, dermatitis and the common acne flare-up and scarring can be extremely frustrating. Gya Labs Organic Calendula Oil is gentle and suitable for soothing such skin problems while providing intense moisturization for dry and sensitive skin. Double it up with a few drops of Gya Labs Organic Roman Chamomile Essential Oil and enjoy the added stress-relieving benefits.
Gya Labs Organic Arnica Carrier Oil + Turmeric Essential Oil
Gya Labs Organic Arnica Carrier Oil and Turmeric Essential Oil are a duo great for relieving pain, swelling, and bruising. Crafted for people who suffer from arthritic pain or muscle aches, or have children who tend to bump around and bruise themselves, Arnica helps to improve blood flow and healing. Mixing Arnica Oil and Turmeric Essential Oil will also moisturize the skin, calm breakouts, and brighten complexion.
Gya Labs Organic Borage Carrier Oil + Gya Labs Rosemary Essential Oil
A gentle herb-based oil, Gya Labs Organic Borage Carrier Oil clears acne and heals scars. This Linoleic Acid-rich oil can be used to soothe sensitive skin as well as treat eczema and psoriasis. Thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties, it’s also known to clear dandruff and reduce itchiness on the scalp. Pairing Borage Oil with Gya Labs Rosemary Essential Oil can stimulate hair growth while repairing frizzy, damaged hair.
Gya Labs Organic Evening Primrose Carrier Oil
Aging is a natural and beautiful process of life but if you’d like to look younger while remaining wiser, Gya Labs Organic Evening Primrose Oil is rich in Omega-6 fatty acids that help renew the skin by fading fine lines and wrinkles while providing moisture for a plump and dewy complexion. To complement this, add a few drops of youth-renewing Gya Labs Organic Frankincense Essential Oil and massage it into the skin. You can also massage this combination onto the scalp to encourage hair growth and nourish thinning, dry hair.
Conclusion
“Gya Labs Carrier Oils are natural extracts used to help nourish and moisturize the entire body. But they are also suitable to use with any essential oil, and any self-care enthusiast is free to mix and choose their desired scent or skin-nourishing properties,” said a representative from Gya Labs. “Carrier oils and natural essential oils can help revitalize how a person feels. Their stress-relieving properties can support emotional well-being and encourage relaxation but also provide the physical body with the healing it needs. Although most carrier oils don’t cause an allergic reaction, always do a patch test first to be on the safe side.”
The changing of the seasons can be a beautiful time but it may also bring about complexion struggles and stress. Nevertheless, a thorough skin-care routine made with natural and calming ingredients can lend a helping hand in caring for the skin and setting the right tone for seasons to come - while keeping mind, body and soul happy.
About Gya Labs
Gya Labs is a self-help and self-care brand that creates products to uplift your every day. We offer a wide range of natural products, from essential oils to coffees, made to fit a variety of lifestyle needs. Knowledge is power; and we’re passionate about sharing knowledge that makes everyone feel happier, healthier and empowered to handle everyday stresses.
For more information on Gya Labs, visit the company online at www.gyalabs.com or on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.
