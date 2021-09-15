Inc. Magazine Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies - the Inc. 5000; For the 2nd Time, SlideGenius Inc. Appears on the Inc. 5000
San Diego, CA, September 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Inc. magazine today revealed that SlideGenius is No. 3357 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment - its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. The list is a distinguished editorial award, a celebration of innovation, and a network of entrepreneurial leaders, of which SlideGenius is proud to be included on.
"We are honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row," said SlideGenius CEO Rick Enrico. "This achievement could only be achieved through the dedication and hard work of our talented employees who bring a positive, growth mindset to work each day. We're extremely proud of what we've accomplished on our journey and we're excited about our future."
2020 was a year of unprecedented change for all companies across the nation, but through it all SlideGenius has been happy to be able to continue growing, even increasing it’s workforce by 32% in the past year. And with a 106% 3-year growth rate, SlideGenius is primed for all the future holds.
“2020 was definitely a year that we won't forget. It was also a year that we decided to take some big steps to prepare for our future, giving us the opportunity to take the chances that land us on a prestigious list like this, two years in a row.”
– SlideGenius Vice President of Operations, Jeremy Sebastien
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
About SlideGenius: Founded in 2012 by entrepreneur Rick Enrico, SlideGenius Inc. is among the world’s premier presentation design agencies. The company has focused on helping clients express the stories of their business through expert design. What started as a team of fewer than 10 people has grown into an international company with over 150 full-time employees. The ever-growing team has continuously improved and refined its skills in project management and presentation design to meet the unique needs of its clients. With offices in San Diego, New York City, London, and the Philippines, SlideGenius’ global team offers clients around-the-clock coverage for any of their presentation design needs. The company shows no signs of slowing down, as it has its sights set on establishing more international offices.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent--not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies--as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
Contact
SlideGenius, Inc.Contact
Caitlin Kneale
858-217-5144
www.slidegenius.com
