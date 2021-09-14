JANE Dispensary Opening in Santa Rosa September 21, 2021

JANE Dispensary operates under a “commitment-to-excellence” philosophy supporting the desire to educate guests of the benefits, properties, and uses of marijuana products. Offering premium cannabis products, education, and opportunities to California Consumers. With a mission to end the stigma that surrounds cannabis, JANE Dispensary will open its boutique doors on September 21, 2021.