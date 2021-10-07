Rick Santella Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Sicklerville, NJ, October 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Rick Santella, of Sicklerville, New Jersey, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of finance.
About Rick Santella
Rick Santella is the senior vice president financial at Wells Fargo Advisors, a national financial service located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania providing financial investment and other related services. With over 40 years’ experience, Mr. Santella is responsible for all financial matters including IRA's, estate planning, annuities, tax efficient investing, retirement planning and income strategies. He educates clients on the best means of financial investing for their individual needs. Rick collaborates with hard-working individuals and their families, from the trades to professionals to business owners, to help them build and preserve their wealth and realize their unique vision of the future. His holistic approach includes strategies for retirement planning, income generation, asset protection, insurance and more.
Previously, Rick Santella served with Kidder Peabody & Co, Inc. from 1980 through 1989, CoreStates Financial from 1989 through 1996, Wachovia Securities from 1996 through 2008, Janney Montgomery Scott from 2008 through 2011, and Morgan Stanley from 2011 through 2021.
Mr. Santella was featured on the cover of Philadelphia Suburban Magazine in 2019 and 2021. He has been honored by Strathmore's Who's Who, Marquis Who's Who, and received the Philadelphia Magazine Five Star Wealth Manager Award annually from 2013-2021.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, Rick has lived in South Jersey since 1998. He and his wife Maria have 3 grown children, Lauren, Lindsey, and Sean. An animal lover, his wife owns a pet grooming shop and they always have dogs around the house. He is actively involved with several fraternal community groups and is also an ordained minister. Rick enjoys history, cooking, travel, pet therapy, holistic healing studies, reading, community fund raising involvement, and spending time with friends and family.
Rick Santella states, “I believe in the value of living a life of service and it is my mission to make a difference in my professional and personal endeavors. I consider it an honor to help clients in their financial endeavors, and am deeply satisfied knowing I am a part of helping my clients reach their goals.”
For further information, contact https://home.wellsfargoadvisors.com/Rick.Santella.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Susan Perrault
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
