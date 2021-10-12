John J. DeBarros, MD Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Paradise Valley, AZ, October 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- John J. DeBarros, MD of Paradise Valley, Arizona, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of healthcare.
About John J. DeBarros, MD
John J. DeBarros, MD, is a bariatric surgeon and chief medical officer at Pivot Weight Loss Center (pivotweightloss.com), a tech-enabled healthcare company focused on helping patients lose weight safely and permanently. Pivot's patent-pending program utilizes evidence-based medical, surgical, and behavior modification techniques to empower patients to live healthy and happy lives. Dr. DeBarros is also the lead surgeon and medical director at The Weight Loss Institute of Arizona (wliaz.com), the preeminent bariatric surgery practice in Arizona. Dr. DeBarros has over 22 years of surgical experience specializing in all types of bariatric surgery, general surgery, and endoscopies. To date, Dr. DeBarros has performed thousands of bariatric surgical procedures.
Born in Waterbury, Connecticut, Dr. DeBarros obtained his M.D. from the UCONN School of Medicine at the University of Connecticut in Farmington in 1995, where he also completed a surgical residency. Dr. DeBarros also completed a fellowship in colorectal surgery at the Cleveland Clinic in Florida.
Dr. De Barros is a board-certified surgeon by the American board of surgery and is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. In addition, Dr. De Barros has held numerous directorship roles, including bariatric medical director at Tempe St. Luke's hospital, Steward Health Care, East Valley Surgery Center, and Surgical Specialty Hospital of Phoenix. Dr. DeBarros has also been consistently named one of Phoenix's "Top Doctors" by Phoenix magazine since 2010.
When he is not taking care of patients, Dr. DeBarros is a committed man to faith and family. He enjoys spending time with his wife and two teenage sons. He also enjoys fishing, gardening, hiking, hunting, and loves being outdoors.
"I am committed to the health and well-being of my patients through a personalized team approach that includes weight loss surgery, diet, exercise, and educational support. I believe that the goal of weight loss surgery is long-term success, not just surgery.” - John D. DeBarros, MD.
For more information, contact Pivot Weight Loss at www.Pivotweightloss.com or the Weight Loss Institute of Arizona at www.wliaz.com.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
