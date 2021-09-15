Multi-Award Winning Icons "Charlie Wilson" and "The Isley Brothers" Live in Concert
The Legendary Voices of Sensual-Soulful A-List Balladeers Scheduled to Perform “Live” In Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN, September 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- 100% Black Owned Entertainment and Marketing Company, Praise God/DJ Geno (entertainment division of parent company G. Entertainment) proudly presents “A Night of Legends.” This mega “Red Carpet” affair will be an evening filled with spectacular performances of era-defining hits coupled with new releases staring “Charlie Wilson” and “The Isley Brothers.” Check out these iconic balladeers live in concert Friday, September 24, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, 1202 East 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN, 46205.
CEO Geno Shelton (better known as DJ Geno) said, “With a world at least eighteen months deep in the throes of a global pandemic, widespread uncertainty (about everything), reimaging a new ‘Normal’ life for most, job loss, vaccination controversies, racial inequities, heated abortion, and political issues, I felt spiritually led to do something. However, I knew this ‘something’ had to be big to offset the enormous gloomy outlook the world was facing (specifically in my city Indiana). Since music is considered a universal language and helps spread love and possibly hope, I believed a monumental moment in music history could be my contribution. Imagine two ‘Legendary’ performers on stage on the same night, I thought. Has this been done lately? With the intercontinental success of Charlie Wilson and The Isley Brothers coming off the massive success of their Verzuz with Earth, Wind, & Fire, I figured together would be a hot ticket, and immediately, I was in pursuit.” Shelton goes on to say, “I can assure attendees will enjoy a full night of reminiscent images set in a real-time soundtrack of life today from both mega-forces. Although created specifically for ‘Grown Folks’ if you think you are ‘Grown and Sexy,’ this concert is for you too, so dressed to impress and be ready to get your party on.”
Due to popular demand, additional tour dates have been added (more TBA).
*Saturday, September 25 in Louisville, KY, at the KFC Yum! Center, 1 Arena Plaza,
Louisville, KY, 40202.
*Sunday, September 26 in St. Louis, MO at The Chavitz Arena, 1 South Compton
Avenue, St. Louis, MO, 63103.
Tickets for all shows are available now through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit www.DjGeno.net.
Charlie Wilson
Charlie Wilson is an R&B legend who is also known as “Uncle Charlie.” He is also a New York Times and Washington Post best-seller for his memoir, “I Am Charlie Wilson.” Wilson’s career spans over four decades, beginning as the lead singer for The Gap Band. He has since garnered 11 solo number 1 records, 13 Grammy Awards nominations, and both a BET and Soul Train Lifetime Achievement Awards. Wilson was also named Billboard’s 2020 and 2009 Top Adult R&B Male Artist.
Connect with Charlie on his Official Website: www.charliewilson.com, Facebook: Charlie Wilson, Twitter: @iamcharliewilson, Instagram: @imcharliewilson, YouTube: Charlie Wilson, Tik Tok: @charliewilson
The Isley Brothers
The Isley Brothers are a Multi-Grammy Award-Winning, Grammy Hall of Fame Inductee, Soul Train, and NAACP Award-Winning, recipient of numerous “Lifetime” honors, the singing (musical) group that started as a vocal trio consisting of brothers O’Kelly Isley Jr., Rudolph Isley, and Ronald Isley in the 1950s.
Connect with The Isleys on their Official Website: www.theisleybrothersofficial.com, Facebook: Isley Brothers, Twitter: @isleybrothers, Instagram: @isleybrothers
Praise God/DJ Geno
Praise God/DJ (entertainment division of parent company G. Entertainment) is a full-service entertainment and marketing company with over (25) years of experience, based in Indianapolis, IN. Founded by Geno Shelton, PG/DJ continues to be the premier Event Promoter, Marketing, and Entertainment Companies in the Midwest.
Promoter
Geno Shelton
www.DjGeno.net
Instagram/Twitter: @djgggeno
Public Relations Consultant
Jackie Bush
www.gjjpublicrelations.com
info@gjjpublicrelations.com
Instagram/Twitter: @gjjpr_
213.924.9204
