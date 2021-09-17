Litigation Edge Extends Legal Technology Training Partnership with Temasek Polytechnic
Litigation Edge has provided 125 licenses of the InSync Evidence Platform to Temasek Polytechnic under its Academic Access Program for law schools and para-professional diploma courses.
Singapore, Singapore, September 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Litigation Edge, Asia’s premier legal technology specialist, has extended its partnership with Temasek Polytechnic (TP), a leading institution of higher education in Singapore, to provide “hands-on” training in digital evidence management, virtual hearings, and trial presentation to Law & Management students in TP’s School Of Business.
Litigation Edge (LE) has provided 125 licenses of the InSync Evidence Platform to TP under its Academic Access Program (LEAAP) for law schools and para-professional diploma courses.
“In Singapore and around the world, paralegals have long been recognised as being an essential component to making justice more affordable and accessible. Litigation Edge is proud to support Temasek Polytechnic’s contribution to paralegal education in Singapore,” said Serena Lim, Director and Co-Founder of Litigation Edge. “In the area of technology, Temasek Polytechnic’s proactive and consistent efforts at incorporating technology into the law and management syllabus has been second to none.”
Law & Management Studies
TP students are using the InSync licenses to expand their digital skillsets and increase their professional opportunities as a paralegal or related para-professional role.
“In the work world of tomorrow, the ability to interact with new technology is critical for workers to stay relevant. Our partnership with Litigation Edge helps our students keep pace with the fast-changing needs of the legal industry,” said Wong Khai Leng, Course Chair of the Diploma in Law & Management at TP. “We are thrilled to support a made-in-Singapore platform that has the potential to be a real game-changer for the legal industry.”
Current third-year Law & Management students have been trained to use the InSync Hearing Room, Live Presenter, and Viewer modules. The Evidence Preparation Room, which has been designed for paralegals, will also be included in the training once it has been released.
Litigation Edge has prepared scenario-based course materials and videos to accompany the training program, enabling students to learn key features and components of InSync, including:
- Annotations and Highlighting
- Tagging
- Searches
- Filtering
- Live Presenter
- Live Viewer
About InSync Evidence Platform
InSync is a legal technology solution created by Litigation Edge to enhance virtual hearings and promote efficient collaboration amongst geographically dispersed legal teams.
The next-generation platform is layered with easy-to-use evidence review and management functions designed to streamline and automate work processes throughout litigation, arbitration, and mediation lifecycles.
InSync has revolutionized how legal professionals work and transformed the dispute resolution experience for those involved in the delivery of justice. Please visit https://litigationedge.asia/legal-technology/insync-evidence-platform/ for more information about InSync.
About Litigation Edge
Litigation Edge is a Singapore-based provider of electronic discovery, virtual hearing, and litigation support services. Established in 2011, we have been serving the litigation and arbitration communities for more than 10 years, including lawyers, litigants in person, paralegals, and judges.
Our flagship legal technology platforms – CaseRoom eDiscovery System and InSync Evidence Platform – are used by lawyers, law firms, and legal organizations to streamline workflow, increase efficiency, lower cost, and mitigate risk. Please contact Litigation Edge at info@litiedge.com or visit https://litigationedge.asia for more information.
About Temasek Polytechnic
Established in 1990, TP is one of the leading institutions of higher learning in Singapore. Currently, it offers 36 full-time diploma courses in the areas of applied science, business, design, engineering, humanities & social sciences, and informatics & IT. It also offers over 40 part-time courses, up to the advanced diploma level. TP students undergo a holistic learning system that combines hands-on experience, character education, and relevant life skills, in an enriching learning environment.
The Polytechnic has also infused global realities into its programmes and developed a mindset on campus that embraces socio-cultural diversity. These ensure that TP graduates are ready for work or further studies, and to contribute meaningfully to the community. For more information, please visit www.tp.edu.sg.
