zTrip Replacing 100 Year-Old Yellow Cab Co. in Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD, September 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- zTrip, North America’s largest taxicab company, is entering the Baltimore market on Wednesday September 15, 2021. zTrip will replace the iconic Yellow Cab Company.
On Wednesday, zTrip will unveil a new fleet of zTrip taxicab vehicles, which will replace Baltimore’s iconic Yellow Cab fleet. Other enhancements include: access through the zTrip app, ADA accessible wheelchair vehicles, in-vehicle cameras, driver telematics systems and improved customer response times.
"The traditional taxicab model is no longer relevant to today’s passengers. We studied the market and created zTrip as the perfect hybrid between the predictable safety and pricing of a taxicab, with the modern convenience of rideshare services," said Bill George, CEO of zTrip.
“Our focus on safety, convenience and service resonates with customers in our 26 operating cities. We believe that the future of mobility is limitless and we are proud that zTrip is at the forefront of this movement. We are excited about bringing this new level of service to our customers in Baltimore,” added George.
zTrip’s customer features include:
- No surge pricing
- Full featured zTrip app that allows customers to book for now or later, or even to choose their favorite driver
- 24/7 live customer service
- Flexible payment options, including; credit card through the app or in the car, cash or company account
- Professional and licensed drivers with full background checks
For zTrip's Driver Partners, they offer:
- 24/7 live driver service and support
- Company provided vehicle with full maintenance.
- Drivers can set their own hours
- Commercial-grade insurance and business development assistance.
As a result of the upcoming expansion of the Baltimore fleet, zTrip is looking to partner with hard working people who love to drive and make great money doing it. Licensed and registered drivers seeking the premier working environment in the on-demand transportation sector are invited to get in touch with zTrip via https://www.ztrip.com/
About zTrip: zTrip is owned by WHC Worldwide, LLC. Founded in 2018 and based in Kansas City, MO, WHC Worldwide operates a fleet of more than 5,000 vehicles in 25+ U.S. cities.
Contact:
Bill George, CEO
wmgeorge@ztrip.com
816-777-1111
