BILT Names New Head of Sales; SaaS Company Recruits Former InMoment Executive
Erich Dietz is joining BILT as executive vice president of sales. He brings deep CX value creation and sales experience to the North Texas SaaS company.
Grapevine, TX, September 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- BILT Incorporated announced, today, Erich Dietz will lead sales at the fast-growing customer experience company. With triple-digit annual growth, BILT has been named to Inc. magazine’s list of the fastest growing private companies in America the last two years. Dietz will lead and expand the sales team, grow existing accounts, and add new customers.
“Erich is one of the best in the world at understanding the customer experience and creating value episodes for all parties involved,” says BILT Chairman & CEO Nate Henderson. “He’s a growth Sherpa who knows the path to scale because he’s been there before.” Dietz worked at InMoment nearly 18 years, starting as employee number nine and helped scale the business to almost 1,500. Throughout, he was keenly focused on revenue growth spanning direct sales, channel sales, customer success and mergers and acquisitions.
BILT is a 3D instruction app that revolutionizes the customer experience for products requiring assembly and installation. BILT is proven to increase add to cart and conversion rates and to reduce product returns. Users can capture receipts, store warranty and registration information and leave product ratings and reviews. BILT increases star ratings and Net Promoter Scores, reduces calls to customer support and shortens those calls by up to 30 percent.
“I’ve seen few solutions that provide such high value to both end consumers and their business partners,” says Dietz. “BILT solves for critical, high-value gaps between consumer needs and those of business and governments at the moments that matter most.” He believes the company’s value creation capability is just getting warmed up.
At InMoment, Dietz led global strategic accounts and alliance partners before heading up North American and then global sales. He was the head of corporate and business development before becoming general manager of the retail and hospitality business unit. Dietz was a board member and adjunct professor of customer experience at Rutgers University. The flagship program was designed to incubate, support and mentor customer experience professionals at the graduate level.
“Erich is one of the best in the world at understanding the customer experience and creating value episodes for all parties involved,” says BILT Chairman & CEO Nate Henderson. “He’s a growth Sherpa who knows the path to scale because he’s been there before.” Dietz worked at InMoment nearly 18 years, starting as employee number nine and helped scale the business to almost 1,500. Throughout, he was keenly focused on revenue growth spanning direct sales, channel sales, customer success and mergers and acquisitions.
BILT is a 3D instruction app that revolutionizes the customer experience for products requiring assembly and installation. BILT is proven to increase add to cart and conversion rates and to reduce product returns. Users can capture receipts, store warranty and registration information and leave product ratings and reviews. BILT increases star ratings and Net Promoter Scores, reduces calls to customer support and shortens those calls by up to 30 percent.
“I’ve seen few solutions that provide such high value to both end consumers and their business partners,” says Dietz. “BILT solves for critical, high-value gaps between consumer needs and those of business and governments at the moments that matter most.” He believes the company’s value creation capability is just getting warmed up.
At InMoment, Dietz led global strategic accounts and alliance partners before heading up North American and then global sales. He was the head of corporate and business development before becoming general manager of the retail and hospitality business unit. Dietz was a board member and adjunct professor of customer experience at Rutgers University. The flagship program was designed to incubate, support and mentor customer experience professionals at the graduate level.
Contact
BILT IncorporatedContact
Juliette Qureshi
703-554-3020
www.biltapp.com
Juliette Qureshi
703-554-3020
www.biltapp.com
Multimedia
Categories