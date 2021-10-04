Calming Streams Helps People Suffering from Emotional and Mental Abuse Work Toward Recovery
The service is helping victims of emotional and mental abuse deal with their troubles and work towards betterment.
Atlanta, GA, October 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The stats regarding emotional abuse are fairly overwhelming. Around 80% of people express going through emotional abuse in some capacity, with 41% of women and 43% of men on average expressing having suffered coerced control (according to National Center for Biotechnology Information, U.S. National Library of Medicine). The numbers for mental abuse are similarly shocking, showing that many people are silently going through the motions while they’re mentally tortured by people around them. Any kind of abuse has detrimental effects on a person’s life, especially their productivity, self-esteem and their outlook on life.
It can be hard for people to validate their emotions, find refuge in themselves and open up to others about their predicament without the fear of judgment and mockery. To help the people of Douglasville, Georgia, going through such experiences, Calming Streams is offering online counseling services for emotional and mental abuse. They aim to make counseling services accessible to the locals, helping them live better lives with the right therapy.
“People seem content in their relationships on the outside, but what goes on inside can only be described by those going through it. Many people, especially women, are hostages in their personal relationships. They suffer through mental and emotional abuse on the daily, which can lead to long-term depression, anxiety and sporadic breakdowns for many individuals. The feeling of abuse from their loved ones can create trust issues in the long run,” a correspondent for the business stated.
The business helps people going through mental and emotional abuse. Their goal is to make the service extra accessible by offering online services for those who can’t come in person due to a busy schedule or any other reason. In case that person needs to escape from an abusive relationship, they help develop proper plans with their clients.
Calming Streams help people acquire counseling for special needs, emotional abuse, domestic violence, stress problems and more. The organization wishes to make mental health services more accessible to the general public and to give the locals hope that they’re not alone. Anyone interested in making a booking for an online session can do so by using the information listed below.
About Calming Streams
Calming Streams is a Douglasville-based counseling service that helps people acquire counseling for special needs, emotional abuse, domestic violence, stress problems and more.
