Go-Forth Pest Control Becomes Title Sponsor of Carolina Velocity, FC
Raleigh, NC, September 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- This year, Go-Forth Pest Control became the title sponsor of Carolina Velocity, FC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit youth soccer club that was established in 2018 and is located in the Raleigh, NC area. Carolina Velocity is a dynamic, trailblazing club, dedicated to raising the standard of soccer excellence in North Carolina. The club is dedicated to breaking the mold of establishment soccer by delivering high caliber professional coaching for every player in their program. They offer fun, quality recreational and competitive soccer programming for boys and girls in the Triangle.
Carolina Velocity’s curriculum was founded on professional training principles and methods adapted to teach and develop young players. Their players quickly become technically proficient and they play the game with confidence and intelligence all while having fun.
“Go-Forth Pest Control is a 3rd generation, family-owned business that was founded in 1959 and has a rich history of supporting local youth development,” says Chase Hazelwood, owner of Go-Forth Pest Control. “We feel that the values Carolina Velocity teaches young people about being part of a team aligns perfectly with our Go-Forth values. Our team is thrilled to help Carolina Velocity achieve a mission of promoting healthy lifestyles and team-oriented values like sportsmanship, hard work, humility and accountability to as many kids as possible! Carolina Velocity is a very impactful organization and we hope that our partnership can help them even further achieve their goals.”
Ultimately, Carolina Velocity has a place for every child to play, at every stage of development. While all of their programs are created to be fun and fast-paced, their club caters to players who aspire to train in an environment where excellence is the key.
For more information, please visit Carolina Velocity FC’s website.
Go-Forth Pest Control, founded in 1959 in High Point, North Carolina has branches in Lake Norman, Charlotte and Raleigh, NC, Columbia, SC and Richmond, VA. It is a third-generation, family-owned business. Go-Forth’s mission is to be people-focused in all they do, and by holding themselves accountable to the highest standards of service and professionalism, they will foster the growth of their team and their business. Go-Forth is committed to being a modern, innovative industry leader with the personal touch of a local, family-owned company. Go-Forth is home to seven NC Statewide Technicians of the Year. The company is also a Family Business Award winner, a Triad Best Places to Work winner, a PCT Top 100 company, a Triad Fast 50 company, and one of Inc. Magazine’s Fastest Growing Companies in America.
