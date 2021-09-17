All of Us Research Program Expands Partnership with American Association on Health and Disability (AAHD)
Rockville, MD, September 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The American Association on Health and Disability (AAHD) is excited to expand its collaboration with the National Institutes of Health’s All of Us Research Program.
AAHD plans to significantly increase the participation of persons living with disabilities in the All of Us Research Program by establishing the National Consortium for Disability Inclusion made up of over 20 national, state and local disability organizations; host a series of listening sessions; and conduct national engagement and local outreach events in six target markets: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Houston and Miami. The outreach strategies and events will aim to educate, enroll, and engage more people with disabilities about the benefits of precision medicine research.
AAHD invites people with disabilities to advance precision medicine research in a meaningful, novel way. Precision medicine refers to a specialized approach to treatment and prevention based on an individual’s needs, history, and biological makeup. Status quo health care emphasizes the average person, not the individual and that one-size-fits-all method does not generally serve people with disabilities well.
People with disabilities have been traditionally underrepresented in medical research. This award will help raise awareness of ways people with disabilities can contribute in a significant way. By partnering with 1 million diverse people who share information about themselves over many years, the All of Us Research Program could enable researchers to discover more precise preventions and treatments for a variety of health conditions.
“Our community engagement partners provide crucial support to help deliver on the promise of All of Us,” said Josh Denny, MD, MS, CEO of the All of Us Research Program. “Through their continued commitment to the program, they fortify our network of trusted community organizations, provide a vital sounding board to shape our activities and direction, lend their expertise to overcome communities’ distrust of research, motivate diverse communities to enroll and remain engaged with our program, and support diverse researchers doing research with All of Us data.”
Roberta Carlin, Executive Director of AAHD, states: “We are excited to continue our work with NIH’s All of Us Research Program through expanded outreach and retention strategies. Our goal is to offer people with disabilities the knowledge, trust, and empowerment that comes with contributing to a national health database for precision health treatments.”
To learn more about AAHD and All of Us, please visit https://aahd.us/initiatives/all-of-us-research-program/
This award is supported by NIH award OT2 OD031916.
All of Us, the All of Us logo, and “The Future of Health Begins with You” are service marks of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The mission of the American Association on Health and Disability (www.aahd.us) is to advance health equity and inclusion initiatives for people with disabilities at the national, state and community level. AAHD is located in Rockville, MD and is a 501(c)(3).
Contact: Samantha Steven
AAHD Communications Associate
ssteven@aahd.us
