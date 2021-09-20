Dark Age Masquerade Adorns Modern Circus for San Francisco with Dancers' Love of Movement

Dark Age Masquerade is about the body and how we perceive it. Ten dancers embody characters grounded in the revival of the Dark Ages to express integration of mind, body and spirit. Trading roles, dancing in pairs and apart, sometimes with various aerial apparatus, the result is an enigmatic dance performance that becomes witty, beautiful or edgy as it molds itself to the viewer.