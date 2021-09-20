Dark Age Masquerade Adorns Modern Circus for San Francisco with Dancers' Love of Movement
Dark Age Masquerade is about the body and how we perceive it. Ten dancers embody characters grounded in the revival of the Dark Ages to express integration of mind, body and spirit. Trading roles, dancing in pairs and apart, sometimes with various aerial apparatus, the result is an enigmatic dance performance that becomes witty, beautiful or edgy as it molds itself to the viewer.
San Francisco, CA, September 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Dark Age Masquerade includes elements of modern circus, neo-burlesque, dance and visual arts. Spectators are invited to an uplifting matinee in tribute to a world where imagination meets reality.
“The show is sure to incite wonder and awe in its spectators as they gaze upon amazing feats of strength and grace,” Luna Finn comments.
Dark Age Masquerade is a two-act stage show produced by Luna Finn and Azadeh Weber. Luna has produced shows all over the country through her company Cosmic Circus Arts and is a full-time aerial dance instructor and circus performer. Azadeh is the founder of Embodied Aerial Arts, holds a doctorate in Clinical Psychology from California Institute of Integral Studies, and studies Circus Art Therapy at Circus Arts Institute.
Attendees have the opportunity to win prizes in a costume contest at intermission. Immediately following the show, there will be an opportunity for audience members to participate in a 15-minute artist talk.
“From a time of social and environmental harmony and spiritual inspiration, come revel in the love of movement,” Azadeh encourages.
Tickets are available through EmbodiedAerialArts.com and Eventbrite. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/168884603395
“The show is sure to incite wonder and awe in its spectators as they gaze upon amazing feats of strength and grace,” Luna Finn comments.
Dark Age Masquerade is a two-act stage show produced by Luna Finn and Azadeh Weber. Luna has produced shows all over the country through her company Cosmic Circus Arts and is a full-time aerial dance instructor and circus performer. Azadeh is the founder of Embodied Aerial Arts, holds a doctorate in Clinical Psychology from California Institute of Integral Studies, and studies Circus Art Therapy at Circus Arts Institute.
Attendees have the opportunity to win prizes in a costume contest at intermission. Immediately following the show, there will be an opportunity for audience members to participate in a 15-minute artist talk.
“From a time of social and environmental harmony and spiritual inspiration, come revel in the love of movement,” Azadeh encourages.
Tickets are available through EmbodiedAerialArts.com and Eventbrite. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/168884603395
Contact
Embodied Aerial ArtsContact
Azadeh Weber
(650) 722-4900
embodiedaerialarts.com
Azadeh Weber
(650) 722-4900
embodiedaerialarts.com
Multimedia
Categories