The World’s First E-Learning Platform Centered Around Luxury, The Luxury Network Academy
The Luxury Network Launches TLN Academy.
London, United Kingdom, September 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The world’s first e-learning platform centered around luxury.
The leading luxury affinity marketing and business networking group, The Luxury Network International, has officially launched The Luxury Network (TLN) Academy, a virtual learning initiative for individuals keen to join the elusive luxury community.
This world-class platform provides access to exclusive courses comprised of videos created by iconic professionals who share the inner workings of their craft. Through many different perspectives, learners will develop critical tools to help them appreciate and contextualize their area of interest.
"Our objective is to allow those interested in luxury and are eager to learn the secrets of the trade to acquire the tools needed to succeed directly from the masters of the industry," said Fares Ghattas, The Luxury Network Academy founder and The Luxury Network International's Global CEO.
"Staying up-to-date with trends and constantly enhancing and developing one's knowledge is more crucial than ever in these times of global downsizing," he added.
The self-study courses feature world-class experts in various fields such as luxury selling, entrepreneurship, media, etiquette, fashion, brand management, travel, and many more. The courses are designed to allow the learners to move at their own pace to gain a valuable in-depth understanding of their chosen topic. These exclusive videos are created to be impressive, informative, inspirational, and impactful.
Access to the material may be purchased by the public, including the network's official members and clients. For more information, please visit tln.academy
About The Luxury Network International:
Described as "The next generation of marketing for luxury brands," The Luxury Network is the world's leading luxury affinity marketing group. A private membership club established in key worldwide capitals where premium companies work closely together at the senior level for mutual business and client development. The Luxury Network creates new business partnerships via strategic alignment, collaborations, product placements, endorsements, media sharing, B2B and B2C networking, sales and luxury showcase events, and numerous affinity marketing activities.
For all media enquiries, please get in touch with The Luxury Network International info@tlnint.com.
