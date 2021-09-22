Iron Horse Services Announces Rail Car Cleaning and Maintenance Facility
Iron Horse Services announces construction of its new rail car cleaning and maintenance facility at Iron Horse Terminals located in Beaumont, TX.
Beaumont, TX, September 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Iron Horse Terminals, LLC (IHT) announced an expansion of service offerings at its Beaumont facility through a joint development project with Iron Horse Services (IHS) to build a state-of-the-art multi-purpose tank cleaning and maintenance facility for all modes of bulk transportation equipment.
The facility will utilize the strategic location of Iron Horse Terminals – Beaumont to provide convenience and efficiency for shippers in the region, creating an ideal stop-off for any shipments along the Gulf Coast rail and highway corridor between Houston and New Orleans.
The expansion will significantly increase service offerings at the facility with the construction of a multi-bay rail car, portable and cargo tank wash, valve shop, heavy mechanical shop, and future paint and liner facilities.
“Being part of something as big as building a full-service cleaning and maintenance facility onto an established terminal in the heart of the Gulf Coast is exhilarating. The transportation and logistics communities will be pleased to see a modern, multi-purpose, easy to access service center established where it will have the most economical impact to their respected supply chains. Built with efficiencies in mind, equipment will flow through the terminal effortlessly and with an in-house portal, customers will have real-time access to assets at all time... we are proud to offer a one-of-a-kind, one-stop-shop for all your bulk equipment needs.” - IHS Vice President, Steve Martin.
Construction on the new facility will begin towards the end of the year with additional capacity and services coming online at the start of 2022.
“We are excited to continue to build on the platform we have created here in Beaumont. We look forward to seeing the impact this project will have on the regional rail industry and jobs it creates in Southeast Texas. This is something the supply chain needs, and we are looking forward to moving into the next phase.” - IHS’s President, Cody Birdwell.
For more information, visit: www.ironhorseserv.com
Contact
Cody Birdwell
409-333-4085
