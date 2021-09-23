Dark Side of the Moo Takes Manhattan
Unique American restaurant with distinctive décor specializing in exotic meats now open in Hell’s Kitchen, New York.
New York, NY, September 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Dark Side of the Moo has opened its doors in its second location at 339, West 44th Street in Hell’s Kitchen. Originating as a food cart in Hoboken, NJ in 2013, Dark Side of the Moo has grown rapidly over the years. Expanding from a food cart to two food trucks to now its second brick and mortar location, Dark Side of the Moo NYC is following in the footsteps of its eclectic Jersey City Heights store which opened in 2015.
Renowned for their exotic meat specialties such as kangaroo burgers, smoked alligator sausage sandwiches and wild boar tacos, Dark Side of the Moo offers a menu without comparison. In addition to their exotic offerings, Dark Side of the Moo also has acclaimed burger creations such as The 4 Horsemen of the Aporkalypse, Southern Comforts and Lamburghini. The diverse menu offers tacos, wings, salads and vegan alternatives to accommodate every palate.
Organic, locally sourced farmers and suppliers are used whenever possible providing pasture raised proteins without growth hormones or antibiotics. The restaurant can also cater to those with gluten and nut allergies. Dark Side of the Moo uses environmentally conscious, biodegradable or recycled packaging for disposable items.
Come visit this engaging spot to enjoy the clever and unique aesthetic of Dark Side of the Moo. You’ll enjoy photogenic décor and menu items that are sure to impress every guest.
Restaurant hours can be found through their NYC website at https://darksideofthemoo.com/nyc. Local delivery is available through their website as well as on all major delivery platforms.
For more information or press inquiries, please contact info@themoofoodtruck.com.
