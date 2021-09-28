Metrio Sustainability Software is Now Part of NAEM’s Affiliates Council of Valued EHS&S Partners
Metrio has joined NAEM’s Affiliates Council, an elite group of valued environment, health, safety and sustainability (EHS&S) partners.
Montreal, Canada, September 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Metrio Sustainability Software has joined NAEM’s Affiliates Council, an elite group of valued environment, health, safety and sustainability (EHS&S) partners.
The National Association for EHS&S Management (NAEM) is one of the largest professional associations of its kind in North America, with more than 800 members, including most of the Fortune 500. The non-profit organization aims to “empower corporate leaders to advance environmental stewardship, create safe and healthy workplaces and promote global sustainability.”
NAEM carefully selects council members based on strict criteria, including their technical expertise, contribution to the field, leadership and ability to support businesses in achieving their sustainability goals.
“We’re looking forward to sharing cutting-edge best practices and openly discussing the latest EHS&S challenges with other council members.” - Patrick Elie, Metrio’s Co-founder and CEO
