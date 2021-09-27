CJ Van Green Selected for SVPSA Fellowship
NAMI San Antonio staff member selected for prestigious fellowship with Social Venture Partners San Antonio.
San Antonio, TX, September 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CJ Van Green, Marketing & Development Manager for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) San Antonio, was selected by Social Venture Partners San Antonio (SVPSA) for the 2021 Fellowship for nonprofit leaders, which launched on September 15th. SVPSA announced all 17 nonprofit leaders for the 2021 Fellowship in August. The program includes a 7-month leadership training cohort. The first session of the cohort met at the Maestro Entrepreneur Center and featured leadership topics.
“I am honored to be selected and collaborate with a top-notch group of community leaders,” Van Green said. “The opportunity allows us each to grow on a personal level while working together and making a greater impact in serving our organizations’ missions.”
SVPSA’s Fellowship is an exclusive leadership training program where distinguished local experts offer training and guidance on the practical skills every leader needs. They address key areas including fundraising, marketing, and communications, financial management, Human Resources, board management, strategy planning, and technology and there is abundant one-on-one time so that each nonprofit experiences a customized training program. Monthly classes run until April 2022, excluding December.
“These leaders represent a great diversity of community services, as well as backgrounds from our nonprofits in San Antonio,” Becky Dinnin, SVPSA Executive Director said. “Their collective experience and passions have already inspired everyone involved, including the entire SVPSA network that we can do more, together.”
SVPSA’s 2021 Fellowship Class include:
Emma Alexander, True Vine Elevation Academy
Angelica Cervantes, Providence Place
Miranda Cushman, Voices for Children of San Antonio
Jasmin Dean, Celebrate Dyslexia
Tracie Edmond, CAVALRY
Mary Flannigan, Project Transformation Rio Texas
Stephanie Gargiulo, City Year, Inc.
Tiffany Grant, UP Partnership
Michele Hoskins, Masters Leadership Program San Antonio
Tiffany Jones-Smith, State of Texas Kidney Foundation
Christina Martinez, The Dee Howard Foundation
Nadia Mavrakis, Culturingua
Monica Romero, SAMMinistries
Robert Salcido, Jr., Pride Center of San Antonio
Marion Torres, Students of Service
Cynthia “CJ” Van Green, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) San Antonio
Sarah Woolsey, Mission City Renewal
Founded in 2016, Social Venture Partners San Antonio cultivates philanthropists, strengthens nonprofits, and invests in collaborative solutions – building powerful relationships to tackle our community’s social challenges together. As an affiliate of SVP organizations in 40 cities around the world, SVPSA is a giving network that welcomes all individuals, couples, business executives, community leaders, and those who share our passion to build San Antonio’s brightest future.
